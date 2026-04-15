Theo’s been arrested but Coronation Street spoilers confirm Sarah puts herself on the firing line for Todd

Coronation Street delivered one of its most emotional episodes yet tonight, as Todd finally spoke out about the horrific abuse he’s endured. But even as justice begins to take shape, fans know the drama is far from over.

After months of isolation and fear, Todd has been living under Theo’s control. But following a brutal attack, he found the strength to go to the police.

Theo was arrested and taken in for questioning, though with his name already linked to the show’s upcoming murder storyline, it seems unlikely this will be the last viewers see of him.

Still, Todd’s loved ones are determined to help him build a case strong enough to bring Theo down for good.

A special episode took place tonight (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Todd and Theo tonight in Coronation Street?

At the police station, Todd opened up fully about what had been happening behind closed doors. However, when Kit and Lisa began discussing potential evidence, Todd admitted he had previously lied to medical staff when he was treated in A&E.

Back on the cobbles, the reality of the situation hit his friends hard, with many left shaken and furious as the truth came out.

Meanwhile, Theo appeared to realise the tide was turning against him. Keeping a low profile, he attempted to quietly pack up his van and disappear. But his plan didn’t go unnoticed.

Gary intercepted him before he could leave, and despite Sarah’s fears that the situation might escalate, Gary instead brought Theo straight to the police station.

Theo tried to twist the narrative, claiming Todd was the violent one in the relationship. But Lisa remained unconvinced, and he was ultimately remanded in custody overnight.

Sarah decides to look for evidence (Credit: ITV)

Sarah tries to find evidence against Theo

There was a glimmer of hope when Todd mentioned home video footage that may have captured what happened. However, he feared Theo had already destroyed it.

That possibility doesn’t stop Sarah, who becomes determined to track it down. Convinced Theo may have held back a device from the police, she sets out to find it herself.

Her search leads her to the back of Theo’s van, where she begins going through his belongings. When she finally locates a tablet, she reaches for it. But the move could put her in serious danger, and potentially risk undermining Todd’s case.

The fallout from the ordeal is only just beginning. Later in the week, Todd is discharged from hospital and returns with George to collect his belongings from the flat.

As the storyline continues, it’s clear that while Todd has taken a huge step forward, the road ahead won’t be easy.

Read more: ‘Makes no sense!’ Coronation Street fans call out major character absences in Todd’s horrific storyline

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