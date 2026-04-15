‘Makes no sense!’ Coronation Street fans call out major character absences in Todd’s horrific storyline

Coronation Street fans have been left fuming after spotting two key characters missing from Todd’s harrowing abuse storyline. And viewers are all asking the same question.

Tonight’s emotional episode sees Todd finally go to the police and reveal the full extent of what he’s been suffering at Theo’s hands. While he bravely tells his story, his nearest and dearest are back on the cobbles, anxiously waiting and rallying around him.

But despite the outpouring of support, fans have been quick to notice that two very important people in Todd’s life haven’t been even mentioned. And it hasn’t gone down well.

Summer has been there for Todd (Credit: ITV)

Todd’s family and friends have been there for him

Coronation Street viewers have been watching as Theo isolated Todd and subjected him to abuse. It’s been a tough storyline, making tonight’s episode all the more significant as Todd finally speaks out.

As expected, his friends and extended family waste no time in showing their support. Some are so outraged by what’s happened that they even go as far as threatening Theo, making it clear just how much Todd means to them.

However, while the cobbles have rallied, fans have pointed out a glaring absence — Todd’s own mum Eileen and brother Jason.

Fans want to hear from Eileen or Jason (Credit: ITV)

Where are Eileen and Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street?

The lack of any reference to Eileen and Jason throughout the storyline has left viewers scratching their heads. For long-time fans, it feels especially strange given how close the Grimshaw family has always been.

Jason left Weatherfield back in 2016 for a new life in Thailand. But Eileen was last seen on screen just last June. With that in mind, many viewers can’t understand why neither has been contacted about what Todd has been going through.

And viewers haven’t held back in sharing their thoughts.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: “At what point will someone in Corrie decide it’s time to contact Eileen and Jason to let them know what is happening to Todd?”

Another suggested a possible explanation, saying: “I’m sure George will mention soon that he contacted Eileen. And she’ll probably not be able to get back for some reason or another.”

But others weren’t convinced. One viewer replied: “I don’t think you could keep Eileen away if she knew. I can only think Todd insists nobody contacts them. Maybe eventually he will tell them when he’s in a position to fly straight out to Thailand.”

A third added: “Ridiculous that they’ve not even been mentioned!”

And another fan echoed the same frustration: “Eileen would have been on the very next plane home!”

Whether the show addresses their absence remains to be seen — but for now, it’s clear viewers are desperate to see Todd’s closest family back where they belong: by his side.

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