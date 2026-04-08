4 Coronation Street plots we are desperate to see resolved

There’s no denying it’s been a tough stretch on Coronation Street lately, with Weatherfield residents facing one bleak twist after another. But while the drama keeps coming, some plots have well and truly overstayed their welcome – and we are more than ready for a resolution.

Right now, it feels like certain storylines have been running in circles, leaving us desperate for closure rather than more drawn-out misery.

Carl is after his mum’s money (Credit: ITV)

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Coronation Street storylines that need to end 1. Carl Webster’s schemes

Carl Webster has never exactly been the poster boy for family loyalty, but Debbie clearly still believes in it. She went as far as taking the blame for Billy’s death and serving time in prison, all to protect her son.

Yet despite everything she’s sacrificed, Carl is still targeting her for cash. Even worse, Debbie seems prepared to give in after being emotionally manipulated.

With Debbie in such a vulnerable position, it’s hard to watch. Carl has crossed too many lines now, and it’s surely time he faced the consequences of his actions.

2. Megan and Will affair

Ever since Sam exposed Megan and Will’s secret relationship, the truth has been hanging over Weatherfield. The Driscolls are convinced of what’s happened and are desperate to prove it so Megan can be held accountable.

But Will continues to deny everything, insisting Sam got it wrong. With no solid evidence, the police haven’t been able to act, leaving Megan free to carry on.

It’s a frustrating stalemate. With Maggie, Eva and Ben all urging Will to come clean, it feels like the Street is stuck waiting for the inevitable. Justice can’t stay on hold forever – this one needs to move forward.

Tim is currently trying to track down Trisha (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street storylines that need to end 3. Tim and Trisha’s grooming history

Tim’s past resurfaced in a big way when he came face-to-face with former flame Trisha Marlow. As viewers learned, Tim was just 14 at the time of their relationship, though he didn’t fully understand it back then.

The storyline then faded into the background for months, only to be revived more recently alongside Will’s grooming plot.

Now, Tim is determined to track Trisha down and confront what really happened. But with no sign of her yet, the wait continues. After everything, it’s clear Tim deserves answers sooner rather than later.

4. Todd and Theo’s abuse storyline

Todd and Theo’s storyline has been one of the most difficult watches on the Street. Just when it looks like Todd might finally break free, Theo manages to pull him back in.

Now that they’re married, the situation feels even more complicated. However, upcoming scenes suggest Todd may finally take a stand by going to the police.

It’s a moment viewers have been hoping for, as watching Todd suffer has been heartbreaking. This storyline has gone on long enough – and fans will be hoping it finally reaches a resolution without any more pain.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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