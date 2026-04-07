Coronation Street viewers fume over ‘missing moments’ in Debbie’s appeal storyline

Coronation Street has wasted no time shaking things up this week, with Debbie Webster making a dramatic return to the cobbles after her stint behind bars – but not everyone watching at home is convinced it all adds up.

After months in prison, Debbie is suddenly back on the Street having won her appeal. While her family reels from her unexpected return, viewers have been left wondering how she exactly managed to secure her freedom.

Debbie won her appeal (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Debbie’s appeal in Corrie

Fans will remember that Debbie Webster was jailed earlier this year. She took the blame for the devastating Corriedale crash that killed Billy Mayhew. In reality, it was her son Carl who was driving. Debbie stepped in to protect him.

Her time inside proved tough, especially after she suffered another TIA.

Last week saw her preparing for her appeal. Debbie had hoped her dementia diagnosis would be taken into consideration when the court reviewed her case.

Fast forward to this week, and Debbie was suddenly back on the outside. She was seen chatting with Carl Webster on the precinct swings. Her family had been worried sick after she seemingly vanished following her release.

While Debbie was clearly delighted to see Carl, tensions quickly surfaced. The rest of the Websters were less than impressed to learn Carl was asking his mum for £10k to pay off Fiona.

Fans had to double check the schedule (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled over ‘missing’ Debbie scenes

However, it’s not just the characters left scratching their heads – viewers are just as confused. Debbie appeared to go from prison straight back to Weatherfield life with little explanation, leaving many wondering if they’d somehow missed a key episode.

Those tuning in were quick to question what had actually happened during Debbie’s appeal, only to realise those scenes were never shown at all. With no clear details on why her appeal succeeded or how she was released, fans have been left frustrated that such a major storyline development was glossed over.

Taking to Reddit, one viewer wrote: “So she obviously won her appeal. On what grounds? Surely not because of her dementia? And if it is doubts about whether she was driving, why aren’t they after Carl? Really confused.”

Another admitted: “Yes I’m confused and when I watched it I thought I had missed an episode,” while a third said: “I even went back through the schedule to check.”

And perhaps summing up the mood best, one final fan joked: “Won on the grounds of convenient for the plot.”

For many, Debbie’s return should have been a powerful moment – but instead, it’s left audiences with more questions than answers.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV. What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts.