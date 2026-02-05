Debbie Webster looks set for prison in Coronation Street – and fans are furious she’s paying the price for Carl’s actions.

The police have charged Debbie with drink driving and causing the death of Billy Mayhew following the devastating Corriedale crash, leaving her facing a grim verdict (and, judging by spoilers, it’s bad news.) But viewers can’t help pointing out that the whole nightmare could have been avoided.

According to many fans, three massive details have been completely ignored – details that would put Debbie firmly in the clear.

It wasn’t her fault (Credit: ITV)

1. She didn’t cause the crash

Let’s rewind to how the Corriedale crash actually began. Becky Swain was trying to flee the country when a phone call from Carla distracted her, causing her to crash into Aaron and John Sugden’s car. John, meanwhile, had deliberately crashed to stop Aaron from shooting him. In short, Becky and John set the whole thing in motion.

The minibus then ploughed into the vehicles ahead thanks to Carla and Kit. Debbie and Carl’s car was behind and ended up crashing into the minibus rather than swerving out of the way. Drunk or not, many fans argue this collision was unavoidable. So why is Debbie the one taking the blame?

One confused viewer summed it up on Reddit: “Confused about Debbie getting the blame. Debbie (well Carl) didn’t cause the Corriedale crash, John off Emmerdale did. Emmerdale has acknowledged this so…what exactly is happening with Debbie and why is the old bill going after her at all? She didn’t even get the minibus to overturn, that was Carla (who seems to not care at all). Carl/Debbie were one of the last cars to crash and it only occurred as a result of the earlier crashes.”

2. No fingerprints on the wheel

Carl Webster may have tried to frame his mum by dragging her unconscious body into the driver’s seat, but the basic evidence just doesn’t back up Debbie being behind the wheel.

Her fingerprints weren’t on the steering wheel – something a routine forensic check would immediately have flagged. A simple examination should have shut down the case against her straight away.

Another fan pointed out on the same Reddit thread: “And it was a crash with a fatality. The police would collect forensic evidence from the steering wheel and airbags.”

There’s literally no evidence against her (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Debbie details 3. No driving injuries

There’s also a third detail viewers say makes no sense at all. Both Debbie and Carl were taken to hospital after the crash, where they would have been medically examined.

Seatbelt injuries alone should have raised serious questions. Carl would have had marks consistent with being in the driver’s seat, while Debbie wouldn’t. Yet this crucial detail appears to have been overlooked entirely.

One baffled fan wrote: “I don’t understand how the seatbelt marks weren’t documented at the hospital. With a crash like that wouldn’t she have been examined to make sure she’s okay, no broken bones etc?

“Wouldn’t that have raised alarms about her being the supposed driver when the belt marks weren’t correct?”

With so many unanswered questions, it’s no wonder fans are struggling to accept Debbie’s fate – especially when it looks like she’s heading to prison for a crime she didn’t commit.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!