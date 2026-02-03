Debbie Webster’s fate sealed in Coronation Street as spoilers reveal prison outcome early

Debbie Webster has been tying herself in knots on Coronation Street lately, fearing she could be sent to prison for a crime she didn’t even commit.

On screen, she’s been making arrangements just in case the worst happens – but now spoilers have confirmed exactly how things pan out for Debbie as her verdict scenes loom.

Debbie’s going to prison (Credit: ITV)

Debbie braces herself for court in Coronation Street

Over on the cobbles this week, Debbie prepares to head to court to finally hear her fate. Already anxious that her dementia symptoms could worsen if she’s sent down, Carl is wracked with guilt over framing his sister for the Corriedale crash.

Unable to cope with the pressure any longer, Carl decides to come clean and admits that he was the one responsible. But also Debbie floors him with a huge revelation of her own – she already knew the truth and chose to keep quiet to protect him.

The reason? Debbie tells Carl that she’s actually his mum. Understandably, he’s left completely stunned.

With that bombshell dropped, Debbie then heads to court to await the verdict. Carl, however, still isn’t ready to confess to anyone else – and things take a grim turn when Debbie is sent to prison. Heartbreaking stuff.

Debbie and Lou are cellmates (Credit: ITV)

Debbie Webster’s prison future revealed in Coronation Street spoilers

As Adam works to try and reduce Debbie’s sentence due to her TIA, prison life proves tough for her to adjust to.

Looking ahead to next week, spoilers reveal Debbie is assigned a cellmate – and it’s a familiar face. Former Weatherfield villain Lou Michaelis makes a temporary return, and her presence is set to cause serious tension behind bars.

Lou’s comeback may be brief, but it opens the door to potential future returns for the character. With Debbie locked up, will Lou help her cope or make an already awful situation even harder.

And just how long will Debbie be stuck inside? Here’s hoping her time behind bars is kept to a minimum.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

