Coronation Street spoilers for Wed, Feb 4: Debbie spills her secret to Carl, and Kevin’s struggles reach new heights

Coronation Street spoilers for Wednesday, February 4, reveal a huge confession as Carl Webster finally cracks under the pressure and admits to Debbie that he framed her for the devastating crash.

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Kevin Webster hits breaking point and ends up on the factory roof, leaving Abi desperately trying to pull him back from the edge.

Here’s everything going down in Coronation Street on Wednesday.

Carl and Debbie have a heart to heart (Credit: ITV)

1. Carl’s guilt becomes too much in Coronation Street spoilers

Carl Webster has been carrying the weight of his secret for weeks, but it’s clear he can’t keep it buried much longer. His guilt comes roaring to the surface after he overhears a heartbroken Summer telling Nina that Billy would still be alive if Debbie hadn’t been drink-driving. The comment lands hard, leaving Carl visibly shaken.

Things only get worse when Ronnie delivers a stark warning, telling Carl that sending Debbie to prison could rapidly worsen her dementia. With the consequences of his actions becoming impossible to ignore, Carl finds himself trapped between protecting himself and doing the right thing.

Debbie spills the beans (Credit: ITV)

2. Debbie’s worrying confusion

Concern mounts when Debbie accidentally calls Ronnie ‘Ray,’ sending alarm bells ringing. Ronnie is deeply unsettled and confides in Carl about his fears for Debbie’s mental state.

After a painfully awkward conversation, Ronnie decides Debbie deserves the truth and fills her in on what’s been going on. But rather than processing it, Debbie panics and bolts, leaving everyone rattled.

3. Debbie reveals she’s known all along in Coronation Street spoilers

The truth finally spills when an emotional Carl admits he was the one driving the car on the night of the crash. But instead of shock or anger, Debbie calmly drops a bombshell of her own. She’s known the truth from the start.

Debbie reveals she’s been covering for Carl and protecting him, leaving him stunned as she explains just how much she’s sacrificed. Carl is left reeling after finding out she’s his mum. He’s forced to decide whether he’ll accept Debbie’s protection or finally take responsibility for his actions.

Kevin doesn’t want to come down (Credit: ITV)

4. Abi steps in as Kevin spirals

Over at the garage, Kevin Webster is barely holding it together. A grubby ‘World’s Best Dad’ mug is enough to send him spiralling into guilt, and Bryan’s clutch problem goes completely unnoticed. When Bryan casually mentions a leaky roof, Kevin snaps, hurling an empty vodka bottle before storming off.

In full meltdown mode, Kevin climbs onto the factory roof as Bryan, Sally and Tim desperately try to talk him down. Refusing to listen, Kevin leaves everyone fearing the worst. With tensions at boiling point, Abi climbs up to join him, determined to get through to him. But can she reach Kevin before it all goes too far?

