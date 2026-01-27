Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Debbie prepares for her verdict

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Debbie Webster heads to court as she prepares for the worst…

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Carl Webster makes a huge confession ahead of Debbie’s verdict.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Debbie braces for impact

Debbie drops a bombshell on Ryan, asking him to mind the hotel while she swaps the comfort of luxury suites for the uncertainty of a prison cell. Kevin drops by expecting a quiet lunch, only to find Debbie, Sally, Tim, Abi, and Tyrone staging an intervention. Furious, Kevin insists he doesn’t need rescuing, thank you very much.

Carl, meanwhile, fumes at Debbie, branding her a backstabber for handing Ryan the keys. But behind closed doors, Debbie finally opens up to Carl. The question is, will his anger melt, or will he sharpen the knives even further?

2. Carl faces his conscience in Coronation Street spoilers

After overhearing Summer confess to Nina how much she misses Billy – and blaming Debbie’s drink-driving for his death – Carl is hit with a tidal wave of guilt. Ronnie warns him that sending Debbie to prison could worsen her dementia, pushing Carl to try and do the right thing.

Debbie complicates matters when she accidentally calls Ronnie ‘Ray,’ sending him into a panic. After a tense chat with Carl, Ronnie reveals his fears about Debbie, prompting her to flee. In a heart-wrenching twist, Carl tearfully admits he was behind the wheel the night of the crash.

Debbie surprises him, revealing she’s always known but was protecting him – before dropping an even bigger bombshell. Can Carl cope with the truth, and will their fragile bond survive it?

3. Debbie’s day in court

As Debbie’s court date looms, Ronnie hustles her along at the hotel, making sure they won’t be late. Ryan hands over a flat key Carl left at reception, sinking Debbie’s heart. But one thing remains. She needs Carl there. Pleading with him to attend, she makes it clear how much it would mean.

At court, Debbie is bolstered by familiar faces – Ronnie, Kevin, Abi, and Ryan – offering support. Spirits lift, only for nerves to spike when Carl isn’t there. As Debbie takes her seat and waits for the sentence, tension reaches fever pitch. Will justice prevail, or will the verdict crush her even further?

4. Kevin’s breaking point in Coronation Street spoilers

Jack, fed up with a chaotic living room and a bare fridge, heads off to school – returning with Abi in tow. He tells Kevin he’ll be staying with her for a few days, giving Kevin space to process his struggles. Heartbroken, Kevin watches his son leave, bag in hand.

Guilt gnaws at him when he spots the ‘World’s Best Dad’ mug buried in the sink. Later, Bryan stops by to ask about a clutch, but Kevin barely hears him. When Bryan mentions the leaky roof, Kevin snaps, sending a vodka bottle flying as he storms onto the factory roof.

Sally, Tim, and Bryan try to talk him down, but Kevin refuses to budge – until Abi climbs up to join him. Can she calm him before things spiral further?

5. Jodie’s scheming ways in Coronation Street spoilers

Shona finally snags a contact number for her dad’s old friend, Bernard Bennett – but Jodie is quick to eavesdrop. Sneakily, she calls Bernard behind Shona’s back, persuading him to do her a favour.

Later, Tim rings David and Shona, saying his taxi is outside, meter running. Jodie claims the ride for herself and darts off before anyone can stop her. Meanwhile, Sarah whisks David away for a cheeky lunch to give him a breather. Back at No.8, Jodie sneaks in with a surprise from her bag. What could possibly go wrong?

6. Bernie battles temptation in Coronation Street spoilers

Bernie wants sparks, just not these ones. When Mal arrives to rewire Roy’s flat, she tries to play it cool, even suggesting a cut-price alternative. Roy won’t budge, still wracked with guilt over Mal’s marital meltdown.

Later, Bernie and Dev spot Mal at the Rovers, prompting a hushed heart-to-heart. Mal promises to keep things professional and disappear once the job’s done – but fate has other ideas. When Mal wanders into the café to help Bernie during the lunch rush, she reluctantly accepts. Can they stay strictly business, or will old chemistry cause another short circuit?

7. Todd’s finances hit rock bottom

Todd is officially strapped for cash. With Theo away visiting his mum, Todd’s left staring at a lonely tenner, wondering how long it’ll stretch. In the café, he covers for George forgetting his wallet – and just like that, his last note is gone.

A pity drink at the Rovers is politely declined, then Theo texts he’s staying overnight, sending Todd’s mood and bank balance into freefall. Back home, a bare fridge raises eyebrows. Summer offers to shop, while Todd leaves a voicemail for Theo admitting he’s skint. When Sarah mentions Todd owes Harry £10, he snaps. Will Sarah realise just how broke Todd really is?

Read more: Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey announces engagement to boyfriend in loved-up social media post

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!