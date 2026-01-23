Jodie storyline sparks anger as Coronation Street fans question villain overload

Coronation Street viewers have been left unimpressed as Jodie Ramsay’s dark side finally starts to show – and many reckon the soap is heading down a familiar path yet again.

Jodie has been spinning some major lies to her half-sister Shona, using a deeply upsetting story to win sympathy as her villain arc begins to take shape. Now though, fans are already questioning why the show appears to be turning another newcomer into a baddie.

Jodie told Shona a huge lie (Credit: ITV)

Jodie lies to Shona over abuse story

On the cobbles this week, viewers began to see a very different side to Shona’s half-sister. Far from the kind, vulnerable sibling Shona remembered, Jodie revealed herself to be far more manipulative than she first appeared.

After planting seeds of doubt in Lily’s mind by suggesting Shona would never love her as much as her biological daughter Harper, Jodie later appeared to suffer a serious panic attack. She had shut herself out of the house in front of Bethany after attending a domestic abuse survivors’ support group.

When Shona rushed to help her, Jodie chose that moment to open up about what she claimed was her own traumatic past. She told Shona about an abusive boyfriend and said she had suffered a miscarriage as a result of his violence, before fleeing during the chaos of the crash.

What Shona didn’t know was that none of it was actually Jodie’s story. The painful account was stolen from another woman at the support group, Ellie, with Jodie twisting it to make Shona feel guilty for abandoning her as a child.

Fans are fed up of Corrie villains (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam decision to turn Jodie into a villain

As Jodie’s true intentions become clearer, Coronation Street viewers are growing frustrated over yet another newcomer being cast as a villain.

Many pointed out what they see as a growing pattern, with recent arrivals such as Becky, Carl, Theo, Megan and now Jodie all heading down a dark path.

One fan wrote on X: “So Coronation Street have introduced ANOTHER nasty character, when are we going to get someone nice, I always used to like that Corrie whenever they had dark storylines, they always had something amusing happening to balance it out, but now that doesn’t seem to happen.”

Another added: “I feel the same, I commented on another post ‘Can a person just visit without becoming a villain?’ They’ve completely unbalanced the show.”

One particularly frustrated fan summed it up by saying: “Worst part is that all of the villains have not even been in Corrie for a year. First it was Mick, then Theo, then Carl, it only took February – April for all 3 of them to appear. Then you got Becky, Maggie, maybe Will as a villain or Megan, then Jodie.

“At this point any new characters that show up you can only expect is already up to no good.”

With Jodie’s storyline beginning, can Coronation Street can win viewers round? Or, will fans be right to feel weary of yet another villain in Weatherfield?

