As Coronation Street fans overjoyed to see Rita in the Rovers again, Barbara Knox’s real life age revealed

Coronation Street viewers were delighted to spot Rita Tanner back on screen again last night (Wednesday, June 10), with many fans left wondering just how old the Weatherfield favourite is these days.

The much-loved Kabin owner was seen enjoying some time in the Rovers, catching up on the latest gossip and settling down with a copy of the Weatherfield Gazette.

As Rita continues to pop up more regularly in recent weeks, here’s a look at the ages of both the iconic character and the actress who plays her, Barbara Knox.

Rita has been on the soap for decades (Credit: ITV)

Rita’s recent Coronation Street appearances

For many Corrie fans, any appearance from Rita Tanner is a welcome one.

The soap legend isn’t on screen as frequently as she once was. This makes every scene feel that little bit more special for viewers.

In recent weeks though, Rita has been involved in several scenes around Weatherfield, much to fans’ delight.

Not long ago, she chatted with newcomer Idris and his latest recruit Brody at The Kabin.

Then, in Wednesday night’s episode, Rita headed to the Rovers where she spent some time reading the local paper.

When she asked if she could take the Gazette home with her, Ben Driscoll joked that she must already have plenty of copies given that she owns the local newsagent.

Rita explained that she wanted to finish reading an article about the expansion of the recycling centre, with Ben ultimately letting her keep the paper.

Barbara is a Corrie legend (Credit: ITV)

Rita Tanner and Barbara Knox ages revealed

Rita Tanner has been a familiar face in Weatherfield for decades and remains one of Coronation Street’s most beloved characters.

She has been part of life on the cobbles since December 1964. And, she’s best known for running the community’s much-loved newsagent.

The character is currently 94 years old, having been born on February 25, 1932.

Barbara Knox, however, is actually a little younger than her on-screen counterpart.

The actress is 92 years old and was born on September 30, 1933.

A couple of years ago, Coronation Street marked Barbara’s milestone 90th birthday with a special documentary, Barbara Knox at 90, presented by Bradley Walsh.

The programme gave her co-stars the opportunity to celebrate her remarkable time on the cobbles, with Barbara continuing to make cherished appearances on screen to this day.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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