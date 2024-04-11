Coronation Street: Rita to pay off Jenny’s debts to Carla, a new fan theory predicts

Over on Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, April 10), Rita found out about Jenny and Daisy’s fraud and gave Jenny a piece of her mind.

She told Jenny that she was as much to blame for stealing Carla’s money as Daisy.

A new Corrie fan theory now reckons that despite this, Rita will save Jenny’s skin.

Rita gave Jenny a talking to (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rita gave Jenny some home truths

On the cobbles yesterday evening, Rita was in the pub when she caught Jenny talking to Carla about the fraud.

Jenny made out that Daisy was in the wrong, failing to defend her despite being her accomplice in the crime.

Rita then went round the back to the pub and sat down with Jenny as she opened her eyes up to the truth.

She told Jenny that she was also to blame for the fraud and should be sticking by Daisy instead of feeding her to the wolves.

Jenny then took Rita’s advice on board and decided to back Daisy up when Bethany started having a go at her over lying to her over the fraud.

One fan thinks that Rita will save the day (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Rita to help Jenny clear her debts?

Jenny is still running the pub whilst Daisy has lost her job and home. Jenny’s having to pay Carla back every penny she stole though.

Now, despite Rita making Jenny see sense, one fan thinks that she will help Jenny out of her mess.

Let me guess Rita offers to pay off the rest of Daisy and Jenny’s debt to Carla?#Corrie — cam 💥 (@soapextras) April 10, 2024

The fan theory reads: “Let me guess, Rita offers to pay off the rest of Daisy and Jenny’s debt to Carla?”

How will Jenny pay Carla back? (Credit: ITV)

Will Rita help Jenny out?

Carla recently gave Jenny her bank details after being concerned that it would take her forty years to pay her back what she owed.

Rita may not be a fan of Jenny’s actions but she always has her back. Will she come to her aid and help her out this time though?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

