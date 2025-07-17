Coronation Street vicar Billy ‘to be killed off at Christmas’ in ‘explosive’ scenes

Coronation Street vicar Billy Mayhew will be brutally killed at Christmas, according to reports. The scenes are being described as “explosive” with claims fans will also “be on the edge of their seats”.

Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy, confirmed his departure back in May. His partner later took to social media to blast the soap’s decision, calling it a “big mistake”.

It’s now been revealed however, that there will be no coming back for Billy. It’s reported he will be killed off in a big Christmas/New Year story.

Billy to leave Coronation Street

Back in May, Daniel Brocklebank revealed that he is leaving the ITV soap. It comes after 11 years in the role of Billy Mayhew.

Billy was recently involved in a hard hitting storyline which saw his partner Paul die after a battle with MND. Corrie bosses then decided that Billy’s time on the Street was also up.

Speaking about his departure, Daniel said: “I have been working on Corrie for a quarter of my life. I have adored every minute I have been in that building and have never not looked forward to going into work.

“I love everyone who works on this show. Whilst I am sad to be going, I am equally excited to see what the future holds.”

However, his partner, Jordan Coulthard, was not as polite and wrote on social media: “Not his decision. Huge mistake. No words can describe how heartbroken I am for him.”

Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks added: “Billy will be involved in a major storyline over the coming months, which will see him tested in ways he never imagined, as friendships and his faith are pushed to the limit.

“We’re incredibly sad to bid farewell to Dan. He has been fantastic in some of Corrie’s biggest storylines over the past few years, most notably Paul’s MND.

“An actor of immeasurable talent and skill, and an absolute treasure behind the scenes – he will be missed by all of us on the cobbles.”

Billy to be killed off in Coronation Street

It has subsequently been claimed by The Sun that Billy will be killed off in a big Christmas storyline.

A source told the publication: “Corrie bosses are busy plotting how to kill off Billy, having decided to axe Daniel earlier this year.

“There aren’t any plans to bring him back onto the soap. So it makes sense to make his exit the most impactful and explosive it can be.

“It’s likely Billy will be a focus point of the Christmas/New Year storylines, with fans expected to be at the edge of their seats in the run-up.”

Other storylines Billy has been central to were his drug addiction as well as fighting for custody of Summer and also a love triangle with Paul and Todd Grimshaw.

