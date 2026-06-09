Laura Whitmore praised as she poses in ‘postpartum knickers’ days after giving birth: ‘You look incredible’

Laura Whitmore had fans dishing out the compliments after posing in her underwear just days after giving birth.

The beloved presenter, 41, became a mum for the second time earlier this month. She is yet to reveal the name and gender of her newborn. Laura shares the baby with husband Iain Stirling and the pair also have a daughter called Stevie Ré, four, born in March 2021.

And recently, Laura shared a body-appreciation post, revealing she has “never been more impressed” with her body than “during and post pregnancy”.

She gave birth recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Laura Whitmore poses in underwear

On Tuesday (June 9), Laura took to her Instagram and shared a gorgeous mirror selfie of her posing in her underwear and black sports bra. She teamed the look with a knitted cardigan that draped over her.

In the caption Laura said: “I’ve never been more impressed or appreciative of my body than during and post-pregnancy.

“Don’t even talk to me about birth. Women are bloody superheroes. Whatever your journey, the recovery looks different to everyone but wearing big girl pants helps!!

“Growing a baby, birthing a baby.. and then feeding a baby… surely men could have taken one of those jobs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

‘You look amazing’

As expected, Laura’s fans went wild over her Instagram post and flooded the comments section with compliments.

One person said: “Wow you rock them, you look incredible. Women are flipping amazing.” Another added: “You look incredible!”

A third chimed in: “You look amazing, it’s refreshing that you share true picture of what our bodies grow and achieve in 9 months we are superwomen.”

Someone else penned: “You look amazing Laura and are just the best wee mammy.”

Earlier this month Laura revealed she had given birth to her second baby.

Posting a photo of her little one’s hand resting on her chest, the former Love Island host said: “A new player has entered the game!”

“We welcomed the most precious baby last month, unexpectedly early and with dramatic flair (wouldn’t expect anything else).”

“I had made a 5 hour birthing playlist this time.. only played about 3 songs – ended up using it post birth. It’s a reaaally good playlist, can somebody please use it,” she continued.

“Been enjoying baby smells, lack of sleep and scrumptious hands and wrists.”

Read more: Laura Whitmore reveals real reason she quit Love Island

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