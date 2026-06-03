Laura Whitmore, 41, announces birth of second baby as she shares adorable first photo

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore has announced she has given birth to her second baby in a wholesome announcement.

The 41-year-old has been married to her comedian husband, Iain Stirling, since 2020. The following year, the pair started a family, welcoming a daughter called Stevie Ré, four, in March 2021.

In February, Laura and Iain revealed they were expecting their second child. In a carousel post, Laura shared various photos of her growing bump as well as outfits that hid it pretty well.

“Instagram V Reality,” she wrote in her caption.

“Spoiler: It wasn’t just a big meal mama ate. She’s been cooking away! I’d like to thank stretchy pants and travel sick bags.”

However, in exciting news, Laura and Iain have announced they have welcomed their little one…

Laura and husband Iain have welcomed their second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Laura Whitmore announces birth of second baby

In an Instagram post shared today (June 3), Laura revealed she had given birth to her second baby.

Posting a photo of her little one’s hand resting on her chest, the former Love Island host said: “A new player has entered the game!”

“We welcomed the most precious baby last month, unexpectedly early and with dramatic flair (wouldn’t expect anything else). I had made a 5 hour birthing playlist this time.. only played about 3 songs – ended up using it post birth. It’s a reaaally good playlist, can somebody please use it,” she continued.

“Been enjoying baby smells, lack of sleep and scrumptious hands and wrists.”

As of this writing, Laura has not revealed her baby’s gender or name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

‘So happy for you guys!’

Following the news, Laura’s followers rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Ahhhh!!! Congrats Laura!! So happy for you guys,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations darling sending all the love to your beautiful family,” another person shared.

“So happy for you guys. So happy you’re all doing well,” a third remarked.

“Huge congratulations,” a fourth said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes)

‘This feels a little excessive’

Soon after Laura made her announcement, husband Iain also took to his Instagram page to share the news.

Attaching a photo of a small white knitted hat and socks, a jumper of the same colour also had “Littlest living legend” across the front.

“Say hello to our newest living legend,” he wrote in his caption.

“I always wanted someone in the house who would stay up late and watch the World Cup with me. But this feels a little excessive.”

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