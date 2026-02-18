Laura Whitmore announces she’s pregnant with second child as she shows off growing bump

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

The 40-year-old has been married to her comedian husband Iain Stirling since 2020. The following year, the pair started a family, welcoming a daughter called Stevie Ré, four, in Marc 2021.

However, in an exciting new announcement, Laura and Iain have revealed they are expecting another.

Laura Whitmore pregnant with second child

On Instagram an hour ago (February 18), Laura announced her pregnancy while sharing various photos of her growing bump as well as outfits that hid it pretty well.

“Instagram V Reality,” she wrote in her caption.

“Spoiler: It wasn’t just a big meal mama ate. She’s been cooking away! I’d like to thank stretchy pants and travel sick bags.”

Meanwhile, around the same time, Iain posted a photo of a cot with a Hibernian Football Club shirt for a baby lying inside.

“New Hibbie incoming,” he wrote, adding the green heart emoji.

Iain then joked: “Praying they don’t prefer rugby.”

‘Biggest congrats to your beautiful family’

Immediately, their followers rushed to the comments section to share their support and offer their congratulations.

“Oh Laura how gorgeous!!!! Congratulations to you guys,” one user wrote.

“As if I was thinking about you the other day. Congratulations queen,” former Strictly star and Loose Women panelist Oti Mabuse added.

“We are always in sync!” singer Paloma Faith remarked, who is also expecting her third child.

“Biggest congrats to your beautiful family Laura, best news ever! Xxxx,” a fourth said.

“NO WAAAAY!!!! Congratulations! You can let it all hang out now!! So happy for you soon-to-be-four! xxxx,” a fifth shared.

Referring to hiding Laura’s bump, another expressed: “Holy crap, talk about knowing your angles.. amazing! Huge congratulations, Laura!”

