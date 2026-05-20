‘Truly horrific’: Kate McCann actress from Channel 5’s Madeleine McCann drama said this scene was a ‘punch in the guts’ to film

Under Suspicion: Kate McCann, the new Channel 5 drama about Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, stars Laura Bayston as Kate McCann – a role the actress says came with a “huge responsibility”.

Madeleine McCann’s disappearance remains one of the most recognisable missing person cases in modern history.

However, Under Suspicion: Kate McCann focuses on a specific chapter of the case: Kate McCann’s interrogation by Portuguese police after Madeleine vanished in Praia da Luz in 2007.

Initially brought in for questioning, Kate was later declared an arguida – meaning a formal suspect. Bayston takes on the emotionally demanding role in the drama, which is now available to stream on Channel 5.

The drama centres on Kate McCann’s police interrogation (Credit: Channel 5)

Kate McCann actress says one scene was “truly horrific” to film

The drama recreates the moment Portuguese investigators allegedly offered the McCanns a deal.

According to the series, Kate was told she could receive a more lenient sentence if she admitted Madeleine had died accidentally in the apartment and that she covered it up.

“They have given me an offer for you both,” the family lawyer tells her in the show.

“If you, Kate, admit that Madeleine died in an accident in the apartment and confess to the hiding and disposing of her body, you will receive a more lenient sentence.”

Bayston’s portrayal of Kate immediately explodes with anger.

“How dare they? What about my little girl?” she screams.

The McCanns have consistently denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Speaking to Best magazine, Bayston admitted the sequence was the hardest scene in the entire production.

“When Kate is presented with her offer by the police, which is to admit guilt, that was truly horrific and an absolute punch in the guts to film,” she said.

“It was hard to rein in the emotions for that one – a mix of utter despair to white rage and back again.”

Bayston said the role carried a “huge responsibility” (Credit: Channel 5)

Laura Bayston says she was “terrified” to take the role

Although Bayston has previously appeared in Killing Eve, Casualty, and Doctors, Under Suspicion: Kate McCann marks the biggest role of her career so far.

The actress explained she already had a strong emotional connection to the case before signing onto the project – especially as a mother herself.

“I was terrified,” she admitted.

When she first met director Paula Wittig, Bayston explained exactly how she wanted to approach playing Kate McCann.

“I felt there was no other way for me to do it respectfully,” she said.

“So, when I was offered the role, yes, I was stunned but also relieved that as a team our views were aligned in approaching such an important story.”

Bayston added that she constantly felt the weight of portraying a real person who has spent nearly two decades under intense global scrutiny.

“I did feel the weight to be truthful and authentic to the script,” she explained.

“But I also felt a huge responsibility toward Kate, of course. I thought of her and Madeleine every minute of every day while filming.”

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Under Suspicion: Kate McCann is available to stream on Channel 5 now.

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