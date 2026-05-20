‘Very troubling: Channel 4 boss tells MAFS UK brides she is ‘deeply sorry’ as she issues apology over Panorama claims

MAFS UK brides who appeared in Panorama and alleged they were ‘raped’ and ‘sexually violated’ by their on-screen husbands have received an apology from Channel 4 boss Priya Dogra.

The broadcaster’s chief executive said she was “deeply sorry” after watching the BBC documentary about the reality show.

The comments came after three women shared their experiences of Married At First Sight UK in Panorama: The Dark Side of Married At First Sight.

Channel 4 boss Pryia Dogra says she is ‘deeply sorry’ to MAFS UK stars featured in Panorama (Credit: YouTube/ Royal Television Society)

Two unnamed brides alleged they were ‘raped’ during filming. The men involved deny the allegations.

Former 2023 bride Shona Manderson also claimed in the documentary that she experienced ‘sexual misconduct’.

Her former on screen husband, Bradley Skelly, denies the allegation against him.

Channel 4 bosses says ‘sorry’ to MAFS UK ‘rape’ victims

Speaking at a press briefing today, Ms Dogra confirmed she had watched the Panorama documentary after it aired on BBC One on Monday night.

Addressing the women involved, she said: “I have watched the programme and heard the women’s accounts, which are very troubling.

“Their distress is clear, and for that, I am of course deeply sorry.”

Ms Dogra appeared alongside other senior Channel 4 executives during the broadcaster’s annual report event.

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, defended how the concerns raised during filming had been handled by staff at the time.

He said: “I would just say I was obviously here and making decisions relating to some of the issues that you raised in the Panorama and I am very confident that based on the knowledge that we had at the time that we made the right decisions, that we ensured that women involved were kept safe when any issues were raised to us, that we gave them the appropriate support and that we took the right decisions through the production process and beyond that.”

Panorama exposed allegations of ‘rape’ and ‘sexual misconduct’ on Married At First Sight (Credit: BBC)

However, Mr Katz also admitted it was important to review the allegations raised in Panorama to determine whether more could have been done.

He said Channel 4 now needed to assess whether it “got it right at the time”.

MAFS UK 2026 ‘not axed’

Reports surfaced yesterday claiming the upcoming 2026 series of MAFS UK had been axed. Filming for the new season reportedly finished last month ahead of its planned September launch.

But Channel 4 has since told ED! that no final decision has been made about the show’s future.

The broadcaster confirmed an external investigation into welfare procedures is currently taking place. A decision on the future of the series will be made once the findings are complete.

Today, Priya Dogra also dismissed reports that the show had already been cancelled, branding the claims “wholly inaccurate”.

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