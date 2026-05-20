‘Read the room!’ Gemma Collins enrages parents as she ‘promises to change everything’ in ‘tone deaf’ meeting with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson

Gemma Collins has left parents fuming after she met with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson for a “tone deaf publicity stunt”.

Mums and dads in crisis over their children’s lack of Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) support have reacted in rage after Gemma ‘promised to change everything’.

Many parents in the UK are currently at their wits end, waiting for years to get the right support for their kids.

It also comes as the Government has announced changes to the SEND system in the UK.

Gemma’s wild meeting with the Department of Education has now left them with an even more sour taste in their mouths.

Gemma Collins has sparked a huge backlash over a PR stunt with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson (Credit: Instagram/ @educationgovuk)

Gemma Collins and Bridget Phillipson ‘stunt’ slammed

Former TOWIE star Gemma has shared several videos online of her meeting with the Education Secretary.

She arrived at the Department of Education building in London’s Westminster – responsible for education, apprenticeships, child protection and child services in the UK – wearing a flouncy blouse and trouser suit.

One clip shows her telling Bridget that she “didn’t even get a grade in maths”.

Gemma, who doesn’t have children, says she found the GCSE exam “so panicky and stressful”.

She’s also shown stepping out of the lift, holding her fingers up in a peace sign and declaring: “Right, what are we doing to help the children?”

Gemma and the Department of Education have been met with a huge backlash from furious parents.

Making things worse, Gemma replied on Instagram: “I see all your comments I’m going to change everything and help Everyone please do not worry.”

But people are not impressed.

Commenting, one parent wrote: “SEND families and children are not a PR stunt, a TikTok trend or a punchline for engagement. Read the room!”

Another raged: “Love u Gemma…but this is NOT ok / beyond tone deaf!”

A third added: “The ego has landed………. This is absolutely shameful who gave you the right to speak for all SEN parents?”

And someone else said: “That’s a disgusting joke. If we as parents haven’t made a dent in the neglect of our kids what’s an unserious z-lister gonna do except make a mockery of our very real lived trauma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Department for Education (@educationgovuk)

Government deny paying Gemma Collins

Morning Live presenter Greg Rutherford’s fiancée, Susie Verill, has also shared her disgust.

“Yeah, that’s what we all want when it comes to SEND support – for it to be a joke/collaboration,” she wrote under one of the GC’s videos.

One chap did seem to approve, however. He enjoyed Gemma’s chat with Bridget about apprenticeships.

“Good to hear that the government have been trying to make sure they have really good routes for apprenticeships trades and vocational routes as well as having really good options for the academic route as well,” he said.

“Makes such a refreshing change to hear a politician saying that to Gemma Collins off of Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a baby and also it’s s great news that finally there are career opportunities for people that don’t understand Trigonometry as that’s been a huge problem for me all my life.”

The Department of Education has confirmed: “GC wasn’t paid. The two had a great chat about the education system. Stay tuned.”

In a statement, a spokesperson told ED!: “This collaboration has enabled us to reach a wider audience and make them aware of the opportunities they can benefit from, which is a key part of our commitment to transform the life chances of all children and young people.”

ED! has contacted Gemma’s rep for comment.

Read more: Katie Price slammed for flogging ‘Temu Joe Exotic dress’ while claiming heartbreak over missing husband Lee Andrews

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page