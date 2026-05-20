Jack Osbourne addresses ‘health crisis’ claims after being told he’s ‘grossly underweight’: ‘Let’s not throw stones!’

Jack Osbourne has hit back at claims about his weight in a scathing new rant.

The reality star has undergone a huge weight-loss transformation in recent years but seems to have been targeted with concerns recently.

Jack addressed claims about his health (Credit: YouTube)

Jack Osbourne hits back at ‘health crisis’ claims over his weight loss

In an Instagram video shared today (May 20), Jack addressed comments about his weight, admitting: “I can’t believe I’m having to [bleep]ing make this video.”

“If I see one more article written about me saying how I’m sick, I’m grossly underweight. ‘What’s going on?’ ‘Health crisis, Jack!’ It’s [bleep]ing insane,” he said.

“I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle doing I’m A Celebrity, what? Six months ago? I’ve been the same [bleep]ing weight. The only difference is I shaved my beard and opted for a creepy moustache. That’s the only [bleep]ing difference,” Jack continued.

He informed his followers that he has been “consistently but slowly losing weight for the last three and a half years”.

Jack admitted to shooting up to 220 pounds three and a half years ago and decided to make some changes, asking: “What’s the big [bleep]ing deal?”

“I’m five foot eight and a half and a 155 pounds (around 11 stone). It is perfectly healthy,” he stated.

Jack called out the journalist who had been writing negative articles about his weight. While stating he wasn’t trying to ‘bodyshame’ anyone, Jack insisted: “Maybe we don’t throw stones, okay?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne)

‘You tell ’em!’

Jack’s followers rushed to the comments, including some of his showbiz pals.

“Preach !!!!!!!! Love you,” Alison Hammond wrote.

“Love you Jack. You tell em!!!” Kelly Rizzo added.

“You look amazing Jack,” a third remarked.

“The normal, nice people have your back 100% the rest of the critics can go suck it. Loved how you called her out! More people need to be called on their bs. Sorry you are dealing with this at all and people forget behind screens we all have feelings,” a fourth said.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne hits back at ‘cruel’ comments following BRITs appearance

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