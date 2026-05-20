Katie Price slammed for flogging ‘Temu Joe Exotic dress’ while claiming heartbreak over missing husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price has left fans baffled after continuing to flog her dresses online despite her husband Lee Andrews being ‘missing’.

The former glamour model issued a desperate plea for information yesterday after failing to make contact with her man for five days.

Katie claims the last she heard, Lee had his “hands tied, hood up and was in the back of a van”, prompting fears of a ‘kidnapping’.

Katie Price has been slammed for selling dresses online while Lee Andrews is missing (Credit: YouTube/ @katieprice)

But even though she is heartbroken about his disappearance, it also appears to be business as usual for The Pricey.

Katie Price sells dresses amid Lee Andrews’ disappearance

Yesterday (Tuesday May 19, 2026), Katie uploaded a video to YouTube where she appealed for information as to Lee’s whereabouts.

The businessman had been due to fly to London last week for a joint appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Lee failed to turn up, and Katie has not heard from him since.

But even though she claimed her “anxiety is through the roof”, Katie was soon modelling clothing on Facebook for her three million followers.

She uploaded a picture of herself in a leopard print frock from her own collection, hours after her YouTube plea, with a £60 price tag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Alongside it, Katie wrote: “This time last week when everything was normal. Thank you for all your comments reading them all tonight. My dress i’ve linked here.”

But writing underneath, fans were quick to question Katie’s behaviour.

‘Last thing I’d be doing!’

One sarcastically wrote: “My husband is missing and I am devastated. Anyway here is the link for my Temu Joe Exotic dress.”

Another added: “Omg im sooo scared for my husband’s safety, buy my dress.”

A third penned: “So your dress is more important than your husband?”

And a fourth commented: “Last thing I’d be doing if my husband was missing was post a selfie and selling a dress.”

Others, however, have been more sympathetic to Katie’s plight.

“Well done for keeping strong during this difficult time,” someone told Katie. “Whilst I do have some reservations about your relationship, for now, the many opinions need to be parked for the time being.”

She also received a comment saying: “Sending you so much love. You’ve been through it lately and you have such a loyal heart, but please protect your own peace and your headspace right now. Don’t let anyone pull you into constant chaos or take advantage of your kindness.”

Katie last heard from Lee last week (Credit: YouTube)

Where is Lee Andrews?

Lee was last seen publicly in an Instagram video last week. He recorded it at the airport in Dubai, insisting he was on his way to England to appear on Good Morning Britain with Katie.

But apart from a few voice notes after this, Katie has not heard from him again.

Lee has vanished from Instagram, however fans are convinced he has been active on Facebook in the last 24 hours.

Luisa Zissman is conducting her own manhunt for Lee in Dubai, while his family have reported him missing to the police.

The Sun, meanwhile, has reported that he is “ghosting” Katie and hiding out in a “run down villa” in the United Arab Emirates.

The mystery continues…

Read more: Katie Price urged to ‘leave’ missing husband Lee Andrews by his ‘very concerned’ ex-fiancée Alana Percival

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