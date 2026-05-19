Heartbroken Katie Price ‘ghosted’ by husband Lee Andrews as his location is finally ‘revealed’

The location of Katie Price’s husband, Lee Andrews, has seemingly been revealed. It comes just days after Katie shared her concerns that he had been “kidnapped”.

Over the weekend, Katie revealed that she hadn’t heard from Lee since Wednesday (May 13) as he was trying to leave Dubai to return to the UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Katie Price fears Lee Andrews has been ‘kidnapped’

On Sunday (May 17), Katie expressed her fears that Lee had been kidnapped by the border in Dubai.

“Lee has been missing for three days,” she said. “The last time I heard from Lee was Wednesday night at 10pm; he was trying to go through the border in Dubai to get on a flight to me.”

Katie has since contacted Lee’s family, who have reportedly heard nothing, and the CID in Dubai, who could not track Lee’s whereabouts but confirmed he hadn’t been arrested.

“I’m wondering if he’s been kidnapped because he was by the border. The unsettling thing for me, the last time I heard from him, he FaceTimed me, he had a hood on and said ‘I’ve just been captured or arrested’ and had ties around his hand, not handcuffs, and said: ‘They’re coming back for me’,” she said.

Lee is reportedly NOT missing (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Lee’s real location revealed

However, it has since been reported that Lee’s kidnapping is nothing but a ruse, and the Dubai-based businessman is actually in hiding.

In an article for The Sun, Clemmie Moodie, a close friend of Katie’s, has claimed that Lee is hiding in a “run-down villa” in Dubai and is “ghosting” a “devastated” Katie.

In her article, Moodie also alleged that Lee is wanted by Interpol. It comes after Herts Police, who are investigating claims made against Lee by an ex-girlfriend, have also escalated their case.

“In addition, Lee has NOT been kidnapped; he is simply in hiding after also ghosting his devastated wife for the past six days,” Moodie claimed.

Katie is reportedly being ‘ghosted’ by Lee (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie Price ‘devastated’ as Lee Andrews ‘ghosts’ her

“He is not dead. He is not in jail. And he has not been detained. Instead, he is squatting in a slightly run-down villa, frantically planning a route out of this ginormous hole he appears to have buried himself in, and is understood to be liaising with his few trusted contacts on a ‘burner phone’,” she wrote.

Later in the article, she claimed that Katie is not in on Lee’s “ruse”. Instead, she has been left “heartbroken” by the drama.

“Thousands of social media commentators are convinced she is ‘in on the ruse’. Categorically, she is not. It also transpires he has ghosted her, and she says she fears she may never hear from him again.”

It’s also claimed that “heartbroken Katie has been on the phone to lawyers seeking counsel”.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Lee Andrews’ mum U-turns on daughter-in-law Katie Price as she accuses her of ‘exploiting’ her ‘missing’ son

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