Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has married partner as statement issued

Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, has married partner Cat Jarman in a low-key ceremony in Arizona after two years together.

The Earl Spencer, 61, and Norwegian archaeologist Cat, 43, exchanged vows on Friday, with details and photographs from their special day now emerging. This is Charles’ fourth marriage.

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has married his partner Cat in a private ceremony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer marries Cat Jarman

According to HELLO!, Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, married Cat in Arizona on May 15.

Photos obtained by the publication show the newlyweds sharing a romantic moment against a stunning desert backdrop.

Cat looked elegant in a white linen dress paired with heeled shoes, carrying a bouquet of white roses. Charles opted for a classic black suit with a crisp white shirt.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, the couple said: “We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection.

“Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Spencer (@charles.earl.spencer)

Charles Spencer’s previous marriages

Charles, who is uncle to Princes William and Harry, has been married three times before.

His first marriage was to Victoria Aitken in 1989. The couple divorced in 1997 and share four children together, Lady Kitty, 35, twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, 33, and Viscount Louis, 32.

Charles later married Caroline Freud in 2001 before they separated in 2007. Together they have two children, Edmund, 22, and Lady Lara, 19.

Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life.

His third marriage to Karen Spencer lasted from 2011 until 2025. The former couple share daughter Lady Charlotte, who was born in 2012.

According to The Times, Charles and Karen finalised their divorce in December last year after separating in 2024.

However, reports in February claimed there were still believed to be financial matters left to resolve.

Charles was previously married to his third wife, Karen Spencer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Inside Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman’s relationship

Charles and Cat confirmed their romance publicly in October 2024, just months after news of his split from Karen emerged.

The couple have also worked together professionally since 2023, co-hosting the historical podcast The Rabbit Hole Detective alongside Richard Coles.

Read more: The Princess and the Popstar: Michael Jackson’s marriage ‘plans’, Charles’s envy and ‘staying up all night’ together

Speaking to the MailOnline in November 2024, Charles shared rare insight into their relationship.

He said: “I am too old for hearts and flowers stuff. But the best way to describe it is that with Cat. I can be myself, she knows who I am. Who I really am. I don’t have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me.”

Cat was previously married to ex-husband Tom Jarman and is mum to two sons.

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