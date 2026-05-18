Mike Tindall shares update on father’s ‘brutal’ Parkinson’s battle

Mike Tindall has opened up with a deeply personal update about his father Philip’s health, admitting the former banker is now a “shell of what he once was” after living with Parkinson’s disease for more than two decades.

The former England rugby star, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, spoke candidly while attending the ISPS Handa Celebrity Golf Classic at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield alongside Zara.

The annual event raises money for two charities especially close to Mike’s heart, Cure Parkinson’s and The Matt Hampson Foundation.

Mike pictured with his parents (Credit: David Hartley/Shutterstock)

Mike Tindall speaks candidly about father Philip’s health

Speaking to HELLO!, Mike revealed just how difficult the illness has become for his family.

He said: “My dad is not doing great at the moment. Parkinson’s is brutal and there is no let up from how it attacks the body and changes people.

“After 23 (plus) years of the disease, it has quite honestly left him a shell of what he once was, which is why I don’t want anyone else to see a parent or loved one suffer and have their quality of life decline so massively.”

Mike also explained that seeing his father’s condition worsen has only strengthened his determination to support research into the disease.

He added: “It gives me so much motivation to help push for a cure and work with Cure Parkinson’s on their research, trials and really important work to try and end this disease.”

When was Mike Tindall’s father diagnosed with Parkinson’s?

Philip Tindall was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2003, when Mike was just 24 years old and away competing in the Rugby World Cup. It was also the same year that Mike met Zara.

Over the years, Mike has spoken openly about his father’s diagnosis and the impact it has had on their family life. During an appearance on BBC Breakfast in 2021, he revealed his dad had delayed getting checked for around two years before finally receiving a diagnosis.

It has quite honestly left him a shell of what he once was.

Mike said at the time: “When that happened, I didn’t really pay much attention to it. I didn’t really understand the process of how it deteriorated and how it could end up.

“That’s one of the things I sort of regret is not putting a bit more pressure on him to do more back then.”

Mike said Parkinson’s has left his father Philip a “shell of what he once was” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike continues Parkinson’s charity work in honour of his dad

Over the years, Mike has carried out extensive charity work to help raise awareness of Parkinson’s and support research efforts. His Celebrity Golf Classic has become one of the key fundraising events linked to Cure Parkinson’s.

Read more: Zara Tindall’s ‘unconcealed jaw drop’ at Harry and Meghan’s wedding explained

Speaking on World Parkinson’s Day in 2022, Mike said: “Parkinson’s can affect anyone at any time. That’s what World Parkinson’s Day is all about, realising that some people might be struggling and having that bit of patience. Every story is different, every journey is different.

“Cure Parkinson’s believe the science is there to cure it. We always need more people to go on trials, and unfortunately we always need more money.”

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