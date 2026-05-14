Princess Eugenie’s charity comes under scrutiny following her pregnancy news

Princess Eugenie’s charity has come under fresh scrutiny after the Charity Commission confirmed it is continuing to assess concerns linked to the organisation’s spending.

The watchdog has now opened a regulatory compliance case involving The Anti-Slavery Collective, the charity Eugenie co-founded in 2017.

The development comes during a busy personal time for the royal, who recently announced she is expecting her third child.

Eugenie’s charity is being investigated (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Eugenie’s charity faces Charity Commission case

The Anti-Slavery Collective describes itself as: “A human rights organisation with a mission to keep forced labour on the agenda by telling stories about labour exploitation and abuse that challenge perceptions, reframe narratives, build empathy, and drive action.”

Princess Eugenie co-founded the charity alongside Julia de Boinville.

Speaking to BBC News on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Charity Commission said: “We have opened a regulatory compliance case into Anti-Slavery Collective to continue assessing concerns raised with us about charitable spending.”

The BBC reported that the case does not amount to a statutory inquiry. It added that no findings or conclusions have been made at this stage.

Buckingham Palace and representatives for the charity have been contacted for comment.

The Charity Commission will investigate Princess Eugenie’s charity’s spending (Credit: AL123)

Why concerns were raised over spending

The latest update follows reports from the BBC last October that the charity’s accounts for the previous financial year showed £1.5 million had been raised in donations, while £1.3 million was carried forward.

Much of that funding reportedly came from a major gala fundraiser held in London in 2023.

According to the BBC, the charity’s latest available accounts for the year ending April 5, 2025, showed donations had fallen to £48,000.

The broadcaster also reported that £191,537 had been spent on salaries. This was reportedly double the amount spent on charity programmes.

Back in March, a Charity Commission spokesperson told BBC News: “We are assessing concerns raised in the media about charitable spending at The Anti-Slavery Collective to determine what role there is, if any, for the Commission.”

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Princess Eugenie recently announced major family news

The investigation update comes just days after Eugenie shared happy personal news with royal fans.

The princess is expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank. The couple already share sons August, five, and Ernest, two.

Read more: Princess Eugenie on ‘guilt’ over her children as she announces she’s pregnant

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.

“August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.”

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