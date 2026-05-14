Kate Garraway’s new man admits ‘there’s a definite spark’ as he shares cute relationship update

Kate Garraway’s new man Liam Halligan has spoken out about the GMB star, admitting that there is “a definite spark” between them.

In April, it was reported that Kate was dating broadcaster Liam, who was a friend of her late husband, Derek Draper. Derek sadly died back in January 2024 after suffering serious health complications after contracting Covid-19 in 2020.

Kate was then snapped looking smitten with Liam last week as Liam prepared for his charity bike ride. And now, economist and journalist Liam has shed some light on his blossoming relationship with Kate.

Kate’s new man recently spoke about their romance (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway and Liam have a ‘definite spark’

Last month, it was reported that Kate had reconnected with Liam Halligan, and had enjoyed some dates with him. And appears that things are going good for the pair as Liam has opened up about their romance.

“As a sandwich-board man of the business pages, I’m flabbergasted to be in the showbiz sections,” he wrote this week in his Spectator column, which has the headline: “The truth about Kate Garraway and me.”

Liam added: “Nobody wanted to know about my warnings of market meltdown but reporters now follow me around, asking: ‘How’s it going with Kate?'”

He continued: “Kate Garraway and I are from different parts of the media but have much in common – not least a shared sense of humour. Though it’s early days, there’s a definite spark between us.”

Liam has known Kate for years (Credit: YouTube)

‘It’s lovely to see Kate smiling again’

Liam also addressed his romance with Kate last month and said on TalkTV: “It’s early days, we’ll see what happens.”

“I’ve known her for a long time. I knew Derek, I was a political commentator. In recent years, for different reasons, we have both become single, against our wishes. So, in recent weeks and months, Kate and I have become good friends.”

Meanwhile a source also previously told MailOnline: “Kate has formed a close friendship with Liam and they really enjoy one another’s company. They met through friends. Liam makes her laugh, he is very funny and they’ve been hanging out with their close circle of mates.

“Kate doesn’t know if it will go anywhere. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t, but it’s complicated. It has been really tough for Kate since Derek died. And she is a mother to two children and they are all still grieving.

“But they have known one another for 20 years. Liam knew Derek. They have so many friends in common. It’s lovely to see Kate smiling again.”

Read more: How Kate Garraway’s kids Darcey and Billy really feel about their mum’s new relationship with Derek’s friend Liam Halligan



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