Eagle-eyed Strictly fans ‘work out’ exactly who third show host is, and she’s danced on the show before

Strictly Come Dancing fans are convinced they’ve worked out who will be named as the third new host of the show.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe had got the gig and will present the 2026 series of the show.

However, fans on Reddit reckon they’ve pieced together a series of clues that point to the identity of the show’s much-rumoured third host.

Mel Giedroyc is a pro when it comes to live TV, so could she soon be named as one of the new Strictly hosts? (Credit: BBC)

New Strictly hosts – the latest

Speculation has reached fever pitch this week, with Emma Willis expected to be named as Strictly’s new host. She is expected to present alongside pro dancer Johanne Radebe. He’s thought to be taking on a new roving reporter role.

Reports have also suggested that the BBC is looking to shake things up further by introducing a third host for the series.

And now, viewers reckon they know who it is. Step forward Strictly Christmas Special 2021 star Mel Giedroyc.

Mel Giedroyc new fan favourite

Reports have suggested that producers wanted a comic to fill Claudia Winkleman’s shoes. So Mel fits the bill perfectly. As well as that, she’s a Strictly superfan, and she presented the Live Tour back in 2016.

She did turn down appearing on a full series, though, telling the Radio Times: “I love watching it so much I almost didn’t want to spoil the pleasure by being on it. You’re not the comedy old bag yet, which would be the joy of going on Strictly. If I did it, I’d want to be Ann Widdecombe. I’d want to be out there getting the laughs, being dragged around.”

Mel’s also right at home on the BBC, having presented The Great British Bake Off, Eurovision, The One Show and Children in Need. So she knows live telly like the back of her hand.

As well as that, after being named as one of the rumoured stars in the running for the job, Mel hasn’t actually spoken out and said she’s been rejected. Zoe Ball said she didn’t get the job, so did Fleur East, and Angela Scanlon heavily hinted she’s had disappointing news.

Mel is currently appearing in The Way Out which airs on Dave, but it’s pre-recorded. So she does have time in her schedule for the Strictly juggernaut, fans have pointed out…

Alex Jones competed on Strictly back in 2011, so could be a great addition to the show (Credit: BBC)

‘The closest to Claudia we can get!’

“I’d love if Mel Giedroyc is Emma’s co-host in the Claudia role,” said one fan.

Another agreed and said: “Both are veterans of hosting reality TV competitions. Emma fits more of Tess’s archetype – former model, mum, steady hand. While Mel brings her own version of Claudia’s benevolent chaos goblin.”

“Mel is definitely a good goofy replacement for Claudia,” said a third, “plus her schedule looks pretty free.”

“Mel is the closest to Claudia we can get. She can be warm, witty but hold it together,” another added.

It appears Janette Manrara won’t be hosting It Takes Two, but will she be on of Strictly’s new hosts? (Credit: BBC)

New Strictly hosts – the rest of the names in the frame

A handful of other stars reportedly on the BBC’s shortlist haven’t yet spoken out…

The One Show’s Alex Jones – who appeared as a contestant on the show in 2011 – is still one of the favourites for the role, as is ex-pro dancer Janette Manrara and comic Josh Widdecombe.

Sian Welby, Anton Du Beke and Holly Willoughby have also been linked to the job.

The BBC said that all details about the upcoming series of Strictly, including the new hosts, will be revealed in due course.

Read more: BBC struggles to complete 2026 Strictly line-up and Claudia Winkleman is ‘to blame’

So who would you like to see host? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.