‘I’m a married man!’ Rylan Clark drops relationship bombshell live on This Morning

Rylan Clark promoted speculation that he is a married man during an appearance on This Morning today (May 14).

Eurovision host Rylan appeared on the ITV Daytime show alongside his co-host Angela Scanlon.

And, while speaking about their antics out in Vienna, Rylan made a very surprising admission… one that even left host Ben Shephard baffled!

Rylan Clark revealed he is happily loved up with partner Kennedy, but is not married (Credit: Splash News)

‘I’m a married man!’

Rylan Clark was speaking to Ben Shephard about a telling off he’d had from King Charles about his partying days.

He said that he assured the monarch he was “behaving now”.

Rylan told Ben and co-host Cat Deeley: “I am behaving now, I’m a married man. I’ve not even been out this year, that’s the God’s honest truth.”

Crossing back to the studio, Ben was quick to hop on Rylan’s potentially happy news.

“Can we just go back,” he said, stopping Rylan in his tracks. “You said you were a married man Rylan. Has something happened while you’ve been in Vienna that you need to tell us about?!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kennedy Bates (@kennedybates)

So is Rylan Clark married?

Well, it seems not.

The star clarified: “Not married, very happy, very content, living my fairground life.”

He then predicted – correctly – that the story would make headlines. He was more excited by the fact that Vienna has a Woolworths, and told Ben that was the big news of the day.

However, the This Morning host was having none of it. “Forget the Woolworths,” he declared. “Rylan’s got married everybody!”

Rylan Clark and Dan Neal divorced in 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

Rylan Clark and partner Kennedy are smitten

The TV presenter went Instagram official with fairground boss Kennedy Bates last summer. And, looking at Kennedy’s Instagram, the gorgeous pair are inseparable.

Rylan was previously married to Big Brother star Dan Neal from 2015 to 2021.

In 2025, Rylan stated that he is open to getting married a second time. However, he joked he would definitely have a “prenup” following his previous, painful divorce.

Read more: Rylan Clark ‘rules himself out’ of Strictly hosting gig

So what do you think of Rylan’s admission? Will we hear wedding bells at some point in the future? Tell us your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.