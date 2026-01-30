‘Am I going to be bridesmaid?’ Rylan Clark supported as he issues wholesome relationship update with boyfriend

Rylan Clark had his followers gushing over his romance with his boyfriend after sharing a wholesome update.

The TV star, 37, went Instagram official with partner Kennedy Bates in September last year, and their relationship continues to blossom.

Following his holiday, Rylan shared a series of snaps (Credit: YouTube)

Rylan Clark enjoys holiday with boyfriend

In an Instagram post shared today (January 30), Rylan shared a series of snapshots from his trip to the Maldives.

In the company of his friends and Kennedy, the This Morning presenter could be seen enjoying the iconic scenery.

Within the carousel upload, Rylan and Kennedy were welcomed to the country with “Welcome Home Rylan & Bates” spelled out on their bed, which was also decorated with rose petals and flowers.

While enjoying the beach, Rylan and Kennedy were captured sitting on a bench in the shape of a heart.

“Maldives. You were perfect. New year, new friends, new beginnings,” he wrote in his caption, adding the red heart emoji.

‘So special’

Rylan’s post was immediately flooded with support from many of his showbiz pals, who were happy to see him glowing.

“Love this love for you Baby,” Zoe Ball wrote.

“Am I going to be bridesmaid or what?” Lizzie Cundy asked, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“So special xxx,” singer Delta Goodrem added.

“Aghhhhh yesss I love this,” Scarlett Moffatt remarked.

“Babezzzzzz why you making me feel all gooey…. big softie,” Angellica Bell expressed.

‘A few days in florence with you’

Meanwhile, in September, Rylan and Kennedy visited the beautiful city of Florence.

In an Instagram upload shared following the holiday, Rylan made their relationship official with his 2.4 million followers by posting a photo of them holding hands.

“A few days in florence with you. Popped into see Elizabeth and thank her for being part of our grand tour and had to see the Artemisia Gentileschi and thank her for being part of the bafta,” he wrote.

“A beautiful few days x.”

