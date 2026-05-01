David Haye has come under fire again after footage of him “punching” a TV co-star has resurfaced.

The boxer, 45, has come under increasing fire since returning to I’m A Celebrity, especially after last weekend’s chaotic live final.

David landed some punches on Jack (Credit: Sky One)

David Haye punches co-star

A clip of David has seen the boxer slammed, years after it first came out.

Taken from an old episode of A League of Their Own, David is seen punching Jack Whitehall in the chest, sending the comedian sprawling, during a light-hearted challenge on the show.

In the clip, Jack can be seen inside a giant punching bag.

David is then brought into the studio. Punching his boxing gloves together, he says, “Jack’s going to be on the floor in a minute.”

The boxer then begins pummelling the punching bag that is protecting Jack with blows.

Jack took a pummelling (Credit: Sky One)

David Haye under fire over Jack Whitehall punch

At first, David sticks to punching the punching bag.

However, at one point, the boxing champion intentionally missed the bag completely, landing a painful blow on Jack’s chest.

The comedian howls in pain before tumbling to the floor.

David, meanwhile, continues to throw punches before bowing as the audience cheers.

Jack’s co-stars, meanwhile, can be seen laughing in the background.

However, viewers don’t seem to see the funny side anymore.

David was slammed (Credit: Sky One)

‘He’s always been a bully’

The clip, which has been uploaded to Reddit, has seen the boxer brutally slammed by viewers.

“David has always been a bully.. He was supposed to just hit the body bag Jack has been put inside, but you can see he goes over the top and punches Jack in the chest!” one wrote.

“That’s insane, that punch to the chest was forceful. Just awful. David’s always been like this,” another said.

“That’s so bad he punched him outside of the bag deliberately,” a third wrote.

David was of course embroiled in a bullying row during his time in the jungle, with the boxer accused of bullying Adam Thomas.

Things came to a head on the live final last week, when David and Jimmy Bullard lashed out at Adam.

Adam has since hit back, doubling down on his accusations of David’s bullying. “What happened to me in camp was bullying,” he said.

Read more: David Haye’s worrying threat to ‘weak’ Adam Thomas as he cruelly brands I’m A Celeb winner ‘Mr Flaccid’

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