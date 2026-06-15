Princess Kate appeared to cast a hard look at anti-monarchy protesters lining the streets of London during Trooping the Colour at the weekend.

Saturday’s celebration for the king’s official birthday ended with a Red Arrows flypast after a full display of military ceremony and pageantry.

Thousands of royal fans packed the capital in the hope of catching a glimpse of the family as they travelled in carriages through the city.

Kate appeared to glare at protesters (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton glares as anti-monarchy protesters line the route

Kate travelled with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when their carriage passed demonstrators from the campaign group Republic.

The protesters opened umbrellas arranged to spell out “Stop The Reign” as the royal carriage went by.

Some in the group booed the family, and Kate appeared to look directly towards them before later joining other royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

As she glanced back from the carriage, she seemed composed and showed little outward reaction.

Republic says it wants to end the monarchy through an act of Parliament, with Crown assets transferred to the nation or Parliament.

The group argues that events such as Trooping the Colour and the Changing of the Guard could continue, but only as symbols of heritage.

“Republics often keep these traditions alive, but they become a symbol of our heritage, not a reminder of hereditary wealth and privilege. What we keep and what we get rid of is entirely up to us, decisions we can make through more democratic institutions,” the group’s website says.

Republic is currently running three active campaigns: ending royal secrecy, abolishing the Duchies and other landed estates and corporations that generate royal income, and reducing the royal budget, which it says stands at around half a billion pounds.

Royal fans slam protesters

The gathered protesters also got some backlash online from royal fans.

One social media user fumed: “It is disrespectful to others who have turned up to see the royals or a royal event. They will not achieve anything and is a selfish act.”

“Oh, look at you lot, bless your huge yellow flags. Yet look at the actual crowds complaining outnumbering you. How embarrassing. Give it up get jobs,” another chimed in.

“Why don’t you lot just bore off,” penned a third.

Anti-monarchy protesters appear during historic royal parade

Trooping the Colour is a historic military ceremony in which colours, or regimental flags once used as rallying points in battle, are paraded before soldiers so they can be recognised.

The tradition usually brings together more than 200 horses, 1,400 marching soldiers from British and Commonwealth regiments and 400 musicians outside Buckingham Palace, while crowds gather along The Mall to watch.

This year, King Charles inspected the troops from a carriage. He passed the ranks of just over 1,000 guardsmen from the Grenadier, Scots, Irish and Coldstream Guards before later standing to salute as the colours moved past him.

The parade takes place each year to celebrate the monarch’s birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Louis, often a crowd favourite at royal occasions, wore a shirt, tie, trousers and a double-breasted jacket. At one point, he tugged at his collar as if trying to loosen it.

When the Red Arrows flew overhead, he turned to speak to his parents, prompting William and Kate to laugh.

Crowds filled The Mall to watch the royal family, although the area directly in front of Buckingham Palace remained clear of spectators.

Read more: King Charles’ ‘instruction’ to royal family on palace balcony at Trooping the Colour as Princess Charlotte’s behaviour praised