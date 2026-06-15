Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ over Trooping the Colour as he appears in new video message

Prince Harry made a video appearance on the same day senior royals gathered in London for Trooping the Colour.

On Saturday (June 13), Prince William, Princess Kate and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined the annual ceremony in the capital.

That morning, the Duke of Sussex, 41, sent a message that played during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Invictus Germany Sports Festival, a spin-off event linked to the wider Invictus Games.

In the video, Harry told the audience it was an honour to address those assembled in Dusseldorf for another Invictus sporting event. He launched the Invictus Games in 2014 to support wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

The Duke of Sussex shared a video message relating to the Invictus Games (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Prince Harry shares video message

He praised Germany for showing what it means to recognise military service with dignity and long-term commitment. Harry also said the second Invictus Germany Sports Festival, which welcomed 11 nations, was already helping shape the first Invictus Australia Sports Festival due to take place later this year.

Harry ended his message by thanking the competitors, made up of current and former military personnel, and by stressing the importance of friendship and togetherness.

“Thank you for your service, for your example, and for showing what it means to move forward together,” he said. “Have a fantastic time in Dusseldorf, lean on each other when you need to and celebrate everything you’ve achieved. And most importantly, make sure you have fun.”

Trooping the Colour, the king’s official birthday parade, took place on Saturday (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family turns out for king’s birthday parade

Harry’s appearance came as much of the royal family took part in King Charles’ birthday parade in London, which traditionally ends with the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

The king, 77, stood with Queen Camilla as they watched the Royal Air Force flypast from the palace.

Prince William, 43, Princess Kate, 44, and their three children also appeared on the balcony after travelling in a horse-drawn carriage during the procession through London.

Other royals on the balcony included Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

Harry and Meghan absent again

Prince Harry attended Trooping the Colour throughout his childhood, and Meghan Markle joined the event after their marriage. She first appeared at the parade in 2018, just weeks after their wedding, and returned with Harry the following year.

Then they stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan at Trooping the Colour: a quick timeline Prince Harry attended Trooping the Colour for years as a senior royal, long before his marriage to Meghan Markle. 2018: Meghan made her first Trooping the Colour appearance just weeks after the royal wedding.

Meghan made her first Trooping the Colour appearance just weeks after the royal wedding. 2019: Harry and Meghan returned and joined the Buckingham Palace balcony moment.

Harry and Meghan returned and joined the Buckingham Palace balcony moment. 2020 onwards: The event was scaled back during the pandemic before returning in its traditional form.

The event was scaled back during the pandemic before returning in its traditional form. Since stepping back: Harry and Meghan have not appeared at the parade, and the balcony has been reserved for working royals under King Charles. The change reflects both the couple’s departure from royal duties and the Palace’s narrower public-facing line-up.

Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ over Trooping the Colour

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, Harry may have felt a sadness over missing the event for another year.

Speaking to CasinoHawks, Grant said: “I think he’s sitting at home watching it all, maybe a bit sad that he’s not involved. While he may be really happy in his new life, it’s these big family events that must surely make him a bit nostalgic.

“It’s not just the parade and the public side of things, but it’s also the family lunch afterwards and the rare opportunity of having the whole family together. It’s a big day for the family, and he’s missing out.”

Meghan and Harry during Trooping the Colour 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry set for UK return next month

Harry, who now lives in California with Meghan, is reportedly due back in Britain next month for Invictus Games-related engagements ahead of the 2027 competition in Birmingham, UK.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle statement issued over UK visit ahead of ‘meeting with his family’

The planned visit prompted fresh speculation over whether Meghan and the couple’s children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, might return to the UK with him. However, sources told PEOPLE that Harry is expected to make the July trip alone because of security concerns.