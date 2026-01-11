Prince Harry’s behaviour has changed drastically, as the Invictus Games build up towards a UK return, a body language expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex has grown in confidence, according to the expert, just in time for the Games to return to his homeland.

Harry is ‘open’, according to a body language expert (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry is the most ‘open’ royal

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton spoke about the royals and how their behaviours teach us more about them.

Of Harry, he said: “Harry is the most open Royal. He’s an open book and wants to let people in. When Harry isn’t feeling comfortable, we will see his face and neck flush red – a clear sign of discomfort.

“It’s the body’s way of reacting when we experience a change in emotion or a situation where we’re not at ease. Harry used to be very quiet and shy when out and about as a Royal, whereas now he is very expressive with how he’s feeling,” he continued.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve and isn’t afraid to be true to himself.”

Prince Harry has grown in confidence (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘Major change’ to Prince Harry’s behaviour ahead of Invictus Games’ UK return

Continuing, Darren said, “Nowadays, it’s rare for Harry to feel nervous when attending Royal events.

“When he was seen at the Invictus Games, almost nothing could get in the way of his confidence. You can see a dramatic change in Harry’s resilience and independence. He loves to connect with people,” he then continued.

“He’s a very active listener and wants to help and support where he can. He’s always displaying genuine smiles with direct body language, suggesting he’s in a good place but also being true with his emotions.”

Will Charles see his son this month? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry has ‘no plans’ to see Charles during UK return

Ahead of returning to the UK in 2027 with the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex will be in Britain later this month for a high-profile court appearance.

The royal is due to give evidence in a legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail.

The trial is part of an ongoing privacy lawsuit involving several celebrities, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley. It’s reportedly scheduled to begin on January 19.

While the date has been tentatively set, the trial’s exact timetable has yet to be formally confirmed.

According to The Telegraph, this lack of clarity has prevented Harry from finalising his travel plans, including booking his flights.

As a result, it’s been claimed that Harry is unable to commit to any personal engagements while in the UK. This includes seeing his father.

The king will “almost certainly” be in Scotland during Harry’s trip dates. King Charles traditionally retreats to his Scottish residence after the holidays before resuming royal duties.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘hoping’ King Charles can reunite with Archie and Lilibet amid security ‘decision’

So, what do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.