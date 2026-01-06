Meghan Markle in ‘awkward position’ as she isn’t ‘eager’ for Prince Harry’s UK ‘return’

Meghan Markle could soon find herself in an uncomfortable position over Prince Harry’s security battle.

As Prince Harry edges nearer to regaining full security protection in the UK, according to a royal expert, Meghan isn’t convinced about future visits to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex’s security arrangements are currently under review by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee.

Harry lost his automatic, taxpayer funded police protection after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and has since pursued a series of legal challenges in an effort to reverse that decision.

Sources close to the Sussexes told The Mail on Sunday that a fresh risk assessment by RAVEC, reportedly triggered by a personal appeal to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and reports of a stalking incident, has all but secured the outcome Harry has been seeking.

“It’s now a formality,” the source claimed. “Security is now nailed on for Harry.”

However, this apparent breakthrough may present new complications for Meghan. Royal author Christopher Andersen suggested the Duchess of Sussex could be reluctant about a UK return.

“This [update] puts Meghan in a rather awkward position,” he told US Weekly. “I really don’t think she is eager to return to what she sees as a somewhat hostile environment.”

Meghan has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Harry has continued to make solo visits. His most recent trip was in September 2025.

During this trip, he met with his father, King Charles.

Despite this, Andersen believes enhanced security could help pave the way for something more significant than logistics. He suggested it may be key to rebuilding family connections.

Particularly between the King and his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“If Harry and Meghan do return to London with Archie and Lilibet,” Andersen said, “it will be so the children can begin to forge some sort of real relationship with their grandfather, the king. Charles is a huge softy when it comes to his grandkids. I’m sure they’d be welcomed with open arms.”

Prince Harry keen for reconciliation between King Charles and his children – but what about Meghan Markle?

Friends of the Duke of Sussex have also indicated that he is keen to see his father develop a closer bond with Archie and Lilibet, who are said not to have seen their grandfather since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

A source told The Sun, “Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family. He knows that they are strained. But he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren.”

Looking ahead, King Charles is reportedly expected to visit the United States in April alongside Queen Camilla, following an invitation linked to the 250th anniversary of American independence. The monarch is said to have been invited to meet US President Donald Trump during the trip.

Harry is reportedly hopeful that his father may also find time to visit the Sussexes at their Montecito home, a move that could mark a meaningful step forward in repairing family ties.

