Prince Harry ‘hoping’ King Charles can reunite with Archie and Lilibet amid security ‘decision’

Prince Harry reportedly feels quietly hopeful that 2026 could finally bring a long-awaited reunion between King Charles and his two youngest grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

Friends of the Duke of Sussex suggest there is renewed optimism. This is thanks to positive signs around the king’s health and reported progress in Harry’s long-running UK security battle.

According to those close to Harry, the duke is “desperate” for his children to have a relationship with their grandfather. Archie and Lilibet have reportedly not seen King Charles since June 2022. At the time, the Sussex family returned to the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

Since then, ongoing tensions within the royal family, combined with security concerns, have kept Harry, Meghan and their children based in California, while the king has remained in the UK.

Prince Harry reportedly feels hopeful that King Charles will visit Montecito to spend some time with his grandchildren (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry’s ‘hope’ for reunion with King Charles

“Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family,” a source told The Sun. “He knows that they are strained. But he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren.”

That hope has reportedly been boosted by plans for King Charles and Queen Camilla to travel to the United States in April. The couple will reportedly meet former President Donald Trump during events marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

With the king potentially stateside, Harry apparently sees this a rare opening for a more personal meeting. He would reportedly love Charles to visit his Montecito home if the opportunity arises.

Harry’s security battle

Another factor that could help pave the way for a family reunion is Harry’s reported progress in his legal fight over UK security arrangements.

After stepping back as a working royal in 2020 and moving to the US, Harry lost his automatic right to taxpayer-funded police protection while in the UK. His security has since been assessed on a case-by-case basis, a decision he has been appealing.

Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family.

Sources close to the Sussexes now claim Harry may be close to regaining full protection during visits to Britain. This follows a new risk assessment by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as RAVEC, which operates under the Home Office.

Reports claim that Harry has also personally appealed to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. Concerns were also reportedly heightened after a stalker came dangerously close to him during a brief UK visit in September.

“It’s now a formality,” a source told The Mail on Sunday, adding that “security is now nailed on for Harry”.

If a positive decision is confirmed, it could make it far easier for Harry to travel with Archie and Lilibet to the UK, something that has not happened since 2022.

King Charles reportedly has not seen Archie and Lilibet since 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles and Harry’s relationship

Harry and King Charles were last reported to have seen each other in September 2025. It marked their first face-to-face meeting in 19 months.

Their relationship has been under strain since the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare, and a series of candid interviews. Despite this, the duke has repeatedly spoken about wanting to rebuild his bond with his father.

Read more: ‘Why’ King Charles finally met Prince Harry at Clarence House

With the king revealing before Christmas that his cancer treatment would be reduced in the New Year, those close to Harry believe the timing may finally be shifting in his favour.

Whether a reunion happens in Montecito during a US visit or back in the UK if security concerns are resolved, Harry reportedly holds on to one simple hope. That his father and his children can finally spend time together again.

Reps for Prince Harry have been contacted for comment.

So, what do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.