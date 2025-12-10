Prince Harry tipped to have ‘family reunion’ amid latest U-turn over his UK security

Prince Harry has been tipped to enjoy a family reunion if his security in the UK is reinstated.

A new report claimed recently that Harry’s access to security when he visits Britain is under review. Harry’s security was downgraded when he and wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal duties and moved to the US in 2020. It changed to a case-by-case basis.

However, Prince Harry appealed the decision. In May, he lost his court appeal to have his automatic police protection reinstated when visiting his homeland.

Now, it’s been claimed that a Home Office review will look at whether he should automatically receive full police protection on UK.

Prince Harry could have ‘family reunion’ if security is reinstated

Now, amid the reports, one royal commentator has suggested that if Harry’s security is reinstated, it could pave the way for a reunion with his family.

Harry has reportedly had a strained relationship with his family since he and wife Meghan stepped back from duties. They did a string of tell-all interviews, as well as Harry’s memoir Spare. They made some damning allegations and revelations about the royal family.

He cannot change the fact that he is the king’s son.

In May, following his court loss, Harry told the BBC: “I would love a reconciliation with my family. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile.”

Speaking to The i Paper, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said: “Security is offered to a former prime minister [Liz Truss] who served barely any longer than a lettuce takes to wilt, then surely the son of the king deserves the same? Prince Harry is asking for the Metropolitan Police to protect him and (if he were to bring them) his family on occasional visits to the UK. It does not seem an unreasonable request. He cannot change the fact that he is the king’s son.

‘Some hope of reconciliation’

“If he [Harry] gets his wish and his security is restored when he is in the UK, it could pave the way to a family reunion.

“There’s no doubt that our elderly king would love to see his grandchildren. And, for all the bitterness of recent years, he still loves his youngest son, his ‘darling boy’.”

Jennie said that she believes Harry is “sincere when he talks about wanting his children to know and understand their heritage“.

Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, in September during his visit to the UK. They reportedly met at the king’s London residence, Clarence House, for private tea.

However, he reportedly didn’t meet with his brother, Prince William. King Charles has reportedly not seen his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, since 2022.

Speaking in May, Harry told the BBC: “I can’t see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK. They’re going to miss everything, I love my country. I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK.”

