Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be on ‘borrowed time’ as William ‘furious’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be on “borrowed time” with their royal titles as tensions with Prince William remain, according to a royal commentator.

Royal biographer Tom Bower has shared his thoughts on the Sussexes’ titles. It comes after King Charles’ decision to strip his brother Andrew of his titles and long-time residence at Royal Lodge amid scandal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on ‘borrowed time’ amid ‘rift’ with Prince William

“For Harry, it was an unbelievable shock that the king could strip Andrew of his titles, including prince. It changes everything,” Bower claimed to The Mirror.

Bower believes that William is reportedly still “furious” over Harry and Meghan’s past actions, including their interviews and Harry’s tell-all memoir. Bower suggested the couple’s standing is now deeply precarious.

“They are on borrowed time and vulnerable now. I don’t think there is anything they can do to reverse the hurt they have caused Kate and William,” Bower continued. “And William is still furious.”

The ongoing tension stems from what Bower described as years of “betrayals,” many of which are “too catastrophic to forgive”. He pointed to Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, in which he detailed private conflicts with his brother, as just one example.

But the most damaging moment, he claimed, was the couple’s 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

In the interview, Meghan claimed that there were “concerns and conversations” within the royal family about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

At the time, Buckingham Palace spoke out. A statement read: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Royal experts warn that Prince William stripping the couple of their titles is “inevitable” (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry’s royal titles

Another major issue is Meghan’s continued use of royal styling. The couple agreed to stop using “His/Her Royal Highness” after stepping back from royal life.

But controversy was reignited earlier this year when Meghan sent a gift to beauty executive Jamie Kern Lima that included a card reading, “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex”.

Sources close to the couple defended the use, saying it wasn’t for commercial purposes. But Bower sees it differently. “It’s a great trading asset,” he said.

While King Charles was the one to act in Andrew’s case, Bower believes it will be William, not his father, who ultimately makes the call on Harry and Meghan’s titles.

