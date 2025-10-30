Prince Andrew to be stripped of titles and to move out of Royal Lodge

King Charles has “initiated a formal process” to strip Prince Andrew of all his royal titles as he prepares to move out of Royal Lodge.

Andrew, 65, has been at the centre of much scandal for many years.

He has faced scrutiny over his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew was accused of sexual assault, allegations he has always vehemently denied.

On October 17, Andrew announced he would stop using his Duke of York title amid controversy surrounding him.

Now, the king is taking it a step further.

Andrew is set to be stripped of his royal titles (Credit: Cover Images)

Buckingham Palace issues new statement on Prince Andrew

The royal will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

A statement from the palace read on Thursday: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

King Charles is taking action over Prince Andrew (Credit: Cover Images)

Where will Andrew live?

As reported by ITV, it’s understood that although Andrew denies all the allegations against him, Buckingham Palace considers that there have been “serious lapses of judgment”.

Andrew will move to a property on the Sandringham Estate, it’s also understood.

Any future accommodation will be privately funded by the king, according to reports.

It comes just under two weeks after Andrew announced he would stop using his Duke of York title.

A statement from him read: “In discussion with the king, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

He added: “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Andrew has always denied the allegations against him (Credit: BBC)

Andrew scandal

The October 17 statement came amid the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.

In the book, which she wrote before she took her own life in April, detailed her allegations against the prince.

Ms Giuffre alleged she was made to have sex with the prince on three occasions when she was 17 in the early 2000s, after being trafficked by Epstein.

Read more: ‘Meaning’ behind Prince Andrew’s ‘randy Andy’ nickname and where it came from

Ms Giuffre had sued Andrew in 2021 in a US civil case, accusing him of sexual assault. An out-of-court settlement was reached in early 2022 for an undisclosed sum. The royal repeated that the settlement did not mean any liability or admission of guilt.

What do you think of the decision over Andrew? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.