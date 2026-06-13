David Beckham brings interview to a halt as he’s questioned on Brooklyn drama

David Beckham brought an interview to a halt when the subject of the ongoing family feud with son Brooklyn was raised.

Brooklyn famously lashed out at his family in an Instagram story earlier this year, accusing them of being “controlling” and claiming he “doesn’t want to reconcile” with them.

Sir David received his star yesterday (Credit: Cover Images)

David Beckham shuts down Brooklyn drama question in new interview

Yesterday (Friday, June 12), David received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The footballing legend, 51, was joined by wife Victoria, and three of their four children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

However, as with all outings over the past year or so, his eldest son, Brooklyn, was nowhere to be seen.

David, though, was clearly in no mood to discuss the feud yesterday.

When asked what sort of toll the media coverage of the fallout had had on him, he said: “To be honest, I’m sorry to stop you there, but that’s a private matter. That’s the one thing that I don’t want to talk about.”

Brooklyn has been feuding with his family for some time (Credit: Cover Images)

David hits back at Brooklyn question in interview

Continuing, the football star said: “Every day there’s a mountain to climb. I’ve got a life where I’m very busy with what I do.

“I’ve got four grown kids, the businesses, the club in Miami, but I always want to achieve more.”

David then went on to say, “We’ve got four incredible kids. We’ve got businesses that we work hard on. But we always make time for each other, and we always have. I want Victoria to be the best version of herself, and vice versa.”

The star added: “And as busy as we are, our family always comes first. That’s our priority, and that’s what makes it work when you’ve been together for so long. Our priority will always be our family.”

David was trolled over getting his star (Credit: Cover Images)

David trolled over walk of fame star

Sir David was also trolled over the fact that he received a star on the Walk of Fame yesterday.

In a statement, Ann Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said: “David Beckham’s recognition with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category comes at a fitting moment as the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup.

“Beckham’s role in elevating soccer’s profile in America and his lasting influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture make this honor especially meaningful.”

However, some trolls mocked the decision.

“What why? Seems anyone can get a star now, meaningless,” one said.

“Ridiculous,” another said. “That’s absurd,” a third added.

To receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the person has to be nominated first in categories that cover work across film, television, radio and theatre.

According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, those who get their own Hollywood Walk of Fame must meet the following criteria: “Professional achievement, longevity in the category of five years or more, contributions to the community and the guarantee that the celebrity will attend the dedication ceremony if selected.”

Read more: Romeo Beckham’s heartbreaking confession about brother Brooklyn as David receives Walk of Fame

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