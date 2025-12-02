King Charles strips Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of final royal honours

King Charles has formally removed his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s final remaining royal honours.

The UK’s official public record, The Gazette, published a formal announcement on December 1.

In the message, it confirmed that king had directed Andrew’s name be “erased from the registers” of two prestigious honours. These include the Order of the Garter and the Royal Victorian Order.

King Charles strips Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of royal honours

The statement was issued by the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood via St. James’s Palace.

“THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter… shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” it read, as reported by PEOPLE.

“THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew… to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order… shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.”

The entry was published in December. However, it is backdated to October 30. This day saw Buckingham Palace announce that King Charles had initiated the formal process to strip Andrew of all remaining styles, titles, and honours.

He will also leave his Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

Andrew no longer holds the title “prince,” nor does he use the style “His Royal Highness”. The palace previously clarified that he is to be referred to simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

This final step cuts him off from the ceremonial roles that once defined his place in the royal family.

His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, bestowed the honours. His appointment to the Order of the Garter dates back to 2006. Meanwhile, his Royal Victorian Order knighthood came in 2011.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior British order of chivalry. Meanwhile, the Royal Victorian Order is a personal gift from the sovereign, awarded for service to the monarchy.

Andrew allegations

These events follow a series of public scandals linked to Andrew’s controversial friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2019, after a disastrous BBC Newsnight interview in which he attempted to justify the association, Andrew stepped back from royal duties.

In 2021, Virginia Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in the US. She alleged that she was made to have sex with Andrew at the age of 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew vehemently denied all allegations. In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed sum, without any admission of guilt or liability.

In January 2022, Queen Elizabeth II stripped Andrew of his military titles and patronages. Since then, he has lived largely out of public view.

On October 17, Andrew publicly declared that he would relinquish the use of his Duke of York title. However, weeks later, the palace confirmed that King Charles had launched a full and formal process to remove all his remaining status.

