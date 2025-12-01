Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘plans’ for final Christmas at Royal Lodge

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will reportedly spend his last Christmas at Royal Lodge this year.

He is set to leave his 30-room Windsor mansion he has called home since 2004. It comes after years of scrutiny over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As a result, he has also been stripped of his royal titles and honours after his brother, King Charles, initiated a formal process.

Andrew’s eviction has reportedly been postponed until February as the disgraced royal hopes to spend one more Christmas at Royal Lodge (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to ‘spend Christmas at Royal Lodge’

The palace initially claimed that Andrew’s move would take place “as soon as practically possible”. However, insiders now claim that his departure may not happen until February.

The delay is reportedly due to the sheer scale of downsizing from his sprawling Royal Lodge estate to a much smaller home on the Sandringham estate.

One source claimed that the move “won’t happen this side of Christmas”.

“He has a large house where he has lived for a long time,” they told The Sun. “He will be moving into a more modest house. So, logically, it won’t happen this side of Christmas.”

Andrew’s new property has not been officially confirmed, but it has reportedly been approved by King Charles. He is not expected to be joined by his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who has lived with him at Royal Lodge.

Despite his fall from grace, Andrew is said to be determined to remain at Royal Lodge for one last Christmas. He is not expected to join the wider royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day, a tradition he also skipped last year.

Andrew has been ordered to vacate Royal Lodge and move to a smaller property on the Sandringham estate (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Andrew allegations

Andrew’s removal from Royal Lodge is the latest repercussion of his involvement with Epstein.

After a disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, where he attempted to explain his association with the convicted sex offender, Andrew stepped back from public duties.

In 2021, he was sued by Virginia Giuffre. Ms Giuffre alleged she had been trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17.

Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations. In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre. He maintained that the settlement did not represent an admission of guilt.

In October 2025, scrutiny reignited after Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir was published, including fresh details about her accusations against Andrew.

In addition, leaked emails from 2011 also showed Andrew continued contact with Epstein even after publicly claiming he had cut ties in December 2010.

On October 17, Andrew announced he would cease using his Duke of York title voluntarily.

Then, it was announced days later that King Charles had initiated a formal process to strip Andrew of all his titles.

This included his HRH styling and his title of prince.

Reps for Andrew have been contacted for comment.

