Royal family website makes change to line of succession over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The royal family’s website has undergone a change with the line of succession updated to reflect Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s new status.

At the end of October, King Charles made the decision to initiate a formal process to strip his younger brother of all remaining titles, honours, and the right to be styled “His Royal Highness”.

Over the last few years, Andrew has faced much scandal over his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been stripped of his titles on the official royal family line of succession (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Royal family website changes Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s name on line of succession

While Andrew’s biography page on the website disappeared weeks ago, the line of succession section had continued to list him as “The Duke of York”.

That has now changed. Andrew remains in eighth place, but his title now reads “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor”.

At the time of birth, Andrew, 65, was second in line to the throne, behind only his older brother Charles. Over time, as his brother had children and grandchildren, Andrew has gradually moved down.

He now follows Prince Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, who are sixth and seventh, respectively.

Despite the public fallout surrounding Andrew, his position in the line of succession remains intact. This status can only be changed by an Act of Parliament, with approval from the Commonwealth countries where King Charles is head of state.

According to the BBC, this legal safeguard means even royals who step down or are stripped of duties still technically retain their place unless formal legislation is passed.

The disgraced royal lost his royal titles and honours amid scandal (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

The line of succession update is the latest in a series of consequences stemming from Andrew’s association with Epstein.

He stepped back from public duties in 2019 after his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview, where he discussed his ties to the convicted sex offender.

In 2021, Andrew also faced a civil sexual assault lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre in the US. Ms Giuffre alleged that she was made to sleep with Andrew when she was 17 in the early 2000s, after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has vehemently denied all the allegations against him. He and Ms Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement in February 2022 for an undisclosed sum. The royal repeated that the settlement did not mean any liability or admission of guilt.

Public scrutiny resurfaced in October after Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir emerged. It came months after she took her own life in April.

In it, she repeated her allegations in detail against Andrew.

Meanwhile, leaked emails from 2011 showed Andrew remained in contact with Epstein even after publicly saying he had cut ties in late 2010.

Palace announcement about Andrew

On October 17, Andrew announced he would stop using his Duke of York title and other royal honours.

However, days later, Buckingham Palace announced that the king had initiated the formal process of stripping Andrew of all styling. This included Andrew’s title of prince and the “His Royal Highness” styling.

It became official in early November.

The palace also confirmed that Andrew would move out of his 30-room Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

