The Dark: ITV unveils first look at Trigger Point star’s “twisted, gripping” new serial killer thriller coming soon

The Dark, a “terrifying” new serial killer thriller set in Scotland, is coming to ITV soon – and it’s based on an acclaimed book.

Some of the best ITV dramas revolve around serial killers and murderers.

Some are based on true stories, like Appropriate Adult and Des. Others are harrowing, brilliant works of fiction, like Broadchurch.

This year, we’re getting a new serial killer thriller in the latter category, with an “unforgettable lead” at the helm and a beautiful, haunting Scottish backdrop (if you love Shetland, you’re in luck). So, here’s everything you should know about The Dark on ITV, including plot, cast, start date, location, and number of episodes.

Laura Donnelly plays DI Monica Kennedy (Credit: ITV/Mark Mainz)

What’s the plot of The Dark on ITV?

The Dark follows Detective Monica Kennedy as she’s called to investigate the body of a young man found “eerily staged” in the Scottish wilderness.

Monica immediately “fears this is just the beginning of a terrifying campaign that will strike the heart of a rural community”. And, of course, she’s right.

The synopsis tells us: “As paranoia rises, suspicions and secrets are forced into the light. And the locals start to realise that there is a serial killer hidden amongst them.

“With her experience of dealing with the darkest of humanity Monica Kennedy quickly becomes entangled in a heightened game of cat and mouse with a cunning killer.

“Only she can stop this monster before he claims any more victims. But when her own history creeps up on her, she begins to lose trust in her own judgement. Will it be her own actions that are the biggest risk to herself and her family?”

Friends fans should recognise Helen Baxendale (Credit: ITV/Mark Mainz)

Is it based on a book?

Yep, The Dark on ITV is based on the 2020 bestselling book From the Shadows by G. R. Halliday.

The plot of the novel teases: “Seven days. Four deaths. One chance to catch a killer.”

The murder mystery is described as perfect for fans of Ann Cleeves’ Vera, Susie Steiner, and Peter May. One reader called it “a real page turner”.

The second in the Monica Kennedy books is called Dark Matters, followed by Under the Marsh. So, watch this space for more series of the ITV drama too.

Also, it’s worth noting that Halliday was born in Edinburgh and grew up near Stirling in Scotland. He spent his childhood obsessing over the unexplained mysteries his father investigated – so, while not based on a specific true story, it is inspired by real life.

How many episodes will there be?

There will be a total of six episodes in The Dark, and we’re making an educated guess that they’ll be around an hour long.

The Dark filming locations

Production took place in the Scottish city of Glasgow, famed for its art nouveau and Victorian architecture. Scenes were also filmed in Greenock and other rural areas in the Scottish lowlands.

It’s not the first time ITV has chosen Glasgow as a location for a thriller. Andrew Lincoln’s brilliant Coldwater was also filmed in and around the Scottish location.

The Dark is billed as a “gripping” serial killer mystery (Credit: ITV/Mark Mainz)

Who’s in the cast of The Dark?

Belfast-born actress Laura Donnelly headlines the cast of The Dark as Detective Monica Kennedy.

She’s perhaps best known for playing Amalia True in The Nevers, Hella in Britannia, Jenny Fraser in Outlander, and Elvina in Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands. She also played Violet Heath in the 2010 series Missing.

Werewolf by Night, in which she played heroine Elsa Bloodstone, was arguably her biggest film role to date.

“When I read the first script of The Dark I knew it was going to be something special. I’m so excited to work with Poison Pen, ITV and a fantastic cast to create something unique and thrilling,” the 43-year-old said.

Trigger Point and Karen Pirie actor Mark Rowley stars alongside Donnelly as Detective Connor Crawford.

The Gold and The Guest actor Emun Elliott stars as Barclay Adams, father to a missing son. Meanwhile, Cold Feet and Friends star Helen Baxendale plays Bethany Adams, the mother.

Completing the cast in undisclosed roles are:

Rona Morrison (Absentia)

Cal MacAninch (Silent Witness)

Stella Gonet (Breeders)

Phil McKee (The Rig)

Catherine McCormack (Temple)

Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew)

When is The Dark out?

ITV has not yet released a start date for The Dark. However, the broadcaster has said it’s coming “soon”, so its release could be imminent.

We’d expect it to be on screens no later than Autumn 2026, though.

Viewers will be able to watch the show on ITV and ITVX, as well as STV and STV Player in Scotland.

Read more: The best movies you can stream on ITVX now

The Dark will air on ITV and STV in 2026.

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