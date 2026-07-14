Adam Peaty has opened up about married life with Holly Ramsay in a new BBC Breakfast interview amid a reported feud with his family.

The Olympic swimmer spoke warmly about Holly, their wedding and their baby news. He also praised Gordon Ramsay and reflected on how fatherhood changed him.

But he also reflected on his swimming career and how the world of sport has brought him some “unimaginable pain”.

Adam Peaty opened up on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (Credit: BBC)

Why Adam Peaty’s family feud still shadows this happy chapter

Adam is already father to five-year-old son George-Anderson from his previous relationship with artist Eirianedd Munro.

Who is Holly Ramsay? Gordon Ramsay daughter in brief Holly Ramsay is one of Gordon and Tana Ramsay’s children and is known through the high-profile Ramsay family. She is the daughter of chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay.

She is the sister of Tilly Ramsay, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

She married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in December last year.

She has now announced that she is expecting her first baby.

He married Holly in December 2025 in a ceremony at Bath Abbey. In June, the couple announced they are expecting a baby girl.

During the interview, Adam described the wedding as one of the best days of his life. He also called Gordon a major blessing in his life.

He said: “Our wedding was one of the best days of my life, watching Holly walk down the aisle, it’s a view that I will never ever forget.

“It’s like I’ve got a snapshot in my brain, the music and the church was just incredible. Having Gordon [Ramsay] as my father-in-law is an incredible blessing.

“I’m also expecting a baby little girl. While I’m incredibly excited, that role of being a father has been just incredible and to have another human in this world that loves and cherishes you is a blessing.”

Adam said medals no longer define his love or his priorities. He said Holly’s happiness and the baby’s health matter most.

Adam continued: “My love isn’t going to be judged by a medal.

“With Holly going through pregnancy, all I can pray for is her happiness and the health of her and the baby and for me, that does push me even more to grow up.”

Daily Mail reported that his parents did not attend the wedding amid a falling out. The outlet also reported that Adam remains estranged from them.

A BBC Breakfast film package featured Holly and Gordon. It did not mention his parents, who dedicated years to supporting his swimming career.

Adam Peaty gushed over his wife Holly Ramsay (Credit: Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

The moment Adam says swimming broke him

While Adam Peaty’s family feud reportedly continues, he also focused on sport and the cost of chasing greatness during his BBC Breakfast appearance.

He will return to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this month. He said he still has more he wants to achieve.

Adam admitted the sport took a heavy toll. He said he lost the love for the thing that had defined his life.

Adam said: “Not a lot of people know this, but around March time 2023, I did three lengths of breaststroke as part of my warm up and on the last length, my goggles filled up with tears, I lost the love for everything that I live for.

“Sport is what I live and breathe, something I do every single day and it’s helped me enormously in my life, but when that same sport breaks you and breaks you down and it’s something you start to hate, it’s an unimaginable pain that you have to rebuild yourself.

“But what I have put in place there is balance, how can I do it for another, two, four, six [years]. For me, balance is going to be incredibly important.”

His coach Lisa Bates summed him up in three words: “Always full on.”

Read more: ‘Sad way’ Adam Peaty’s estranged mum found out about Holly Ramsay pregnancy news

She added: “It’s his mindset, he has an ability to go into predator mode, he is able to read a race, know exactly what he needs to do, where his mindset needs to go but in terms of projection, his body is just the vessel when it comes to his race and it’s his mind that is steering himself.”

Adam closed with a blunt verdict on his career. He said: “I know I have a finite amount of sport left. This sport will break you if you do it for as long as I have. And I have been broken.”

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