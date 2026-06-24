‘Sad way’ Adam Peaty’s estranged mum found out about Holly Ramsay pregnancy news

The sad way that Adam Peaty’s mum found out that he and Holly Ramsay are having a baby has reportedly been revealed.

Holly and Adam, who tied the knot in December, announced their pregnancy joy over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay Peaty (@hollyramsaypeaty)

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay are expecting a baby

Over the weekend, Holly, 26, and Adam, 31, announced that they’re expecting a baby.

Taking to Instagram, the happy couple shared a snap of themselves in the garden, gazing lovingly at each other.

Wearing a black Calvin Klein sports bra, Holly showed off her growing baby bump as she grinned up at hubby Adam.

“Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026,” they captioned the post, adding a hatching chick emoji.

“We can’t wait to meet our baby girl,” they added.

Caroline is feuding with her son (Credit: BBC)

How Adam Peaty’s mum found out about the baby news

Last year, Adam’s mum, Caroline, was banned from his wedding to Holly due to a family feud.

The feud has since continued, with the Daily Mail alleging that Caroline found out her son was having a baby via text.

The Olympic swimmer reportedly sent his mum a “very formal text” sharing the news.

“I am happy for them. News of a new baby is always welcome,” Caroline reportedly said, according to a source.

However, any hope that Adam and Holly’s baby being born will heal the rift is “highly unlikely”.

“The rift is beyond healing,” a source added.

Adam and Holly are having a baby (Credit: Splash News)

Adam’s ‘very formal’ text to mum Caroline

Caroline was reportedly on holiday when she got news of her son’s baby joy.

“Caroline was on holiday. She received a very formal text. We don’t want to divulge the content, but it was brief and to the point. It was sent as Holly posted the news on Instagram. There was no happy gathering, no phone call, just a brief mobile message,” the source alleged.

ED! has contacted Holly and Adam’s representatives for comment.

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