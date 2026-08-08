Dec Donnelly left Ant McPartlin stunned as he revealed his unusual bedtime routine on their podcast.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the pair discussed their nighttime habits on Thursday’s episode of Hanging Out with Ant & Dec. The chat quickly turned into a string of innuendos, and Ant could not stop laughing.

Dec said he and wife Ali Astall usually head upstairs at about nine o’clock. He said: “I have a pretty good routine. At about maybe nine o’clock, we’ll go up to the bedroom. Put the TV on.”

He added: “Sometimes I’ll have a little shower before bed. I like to have a shower, getting into clean sheets. Phones off, but not off, but like silent. Do not disturb.”

Dec explained his routine with Ant (Credit: Belta Box / YouTube)

Dec Donnelly stuns Ant McPartlin with bedtime routine

Then Dec dropped the line that stunned Ant. He said: “I’ve got these boots.”

Ant jumped in straight away. He asked: “What? You put boots on to go on the bed? Nighttime boots?”

Dec kept the joke going before he explained himself. He said: “Yeah. It’s supposed to make me taller. No, no, no. They’re compression boots that I put on my legs and they go right up to, right to there.”

As Dec described the thigh-high fit, Ant fired back with one word: “Sexy.”

Dec explained what the boots do. He said: “And you press a button and they go [buzz]. It’s like having your blood pressure taken. It’s for like lymphatic system.”

Ant pushed the joke even further. He asked: “And are you turned on by this boot?”

Dec laughed and carried on. He said: “Well, I’ll have a little boot session, maybe. We watch TV. Mrs. D does her bit.”

That answer only confused Ant more. He replied: “What?”

Dec shared details on his and wife Ali’s bedtime routines (Credit: David Parker/ANL/Shutterstock)

Ali Astall’s routine made the chat even stranger

Dec then explained Ali’s side of the evening ritual. He said: “She does whatever she does, her little beauty routine. There’s all sorts of creams going on.”

Then he revealed the detail that really threw Ant. He said: “She lies on one of these bed of nails. Like a mat with [plastic little sticks]. It’s like an acupuncture thing.”

Dec admitted he wants no part of that. He said: “It hurts me. I can’t do it. So I just put my legs on.”

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By then, Ant summed up the whole exchange. He said: “I didn’t expect any of this. I expected like, ‘I might have a bowl of cereal.'”

Dec also shared the calmer part of the routine. He said: “Sometimes I’ll have a little sleepy tea. The one with the teddy bear on the front and his pyjamas.”

He added: “I’ll take one of them up and we’ll relax with maybe a 24 Hours in Police Custody. Something nice and chill before bed.”

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