Josie Gibson left Ricky Gervais facing a very direct question about his partner Jane during Friday’s This Morning.

The presenter asked the comedian, who has been with Jane for more than 40 years: “Have you not married Jane then? Is she still your girlfriend?”

Ricky replied: “Yeah. Yeah – we do everything. We are married, really. But just not in the eyes of God.”

Josie answered: “Right, okay!” and continued with the chat.

Josie was direct with Ricky (Credit: ITV)

Viewers praise Josie Gibson’s interview on This Morning

Her candid approach proved popular with viewers. One wrote online: “Josie was brilliantly direct in that interview. Very funny segment.”

Another said: “Josie vs Ricky G is a pretty good combo TBF.”

“I rarely watch This Morning now, but Josie and Paddy are so good today I have stuck with it. Let’s see more of these two, please,” a third wrote.

After Josie asked Ricky how he stays “grounded” despite being “loaded”, one viewer laughed: “Josie and Paddy the BEST combo on #ThisMorning.”

Ricky had joined Josie and Paddy McGuinness on the ITV daytime programme to discuss his new Netflix animated series, Alley Cats. The interview also gave viewers an insight into his outlook on fame and his preferred way to relax.

Ricky opened up on his relationship (Credit: ITV)

Ricky Gervais on success and staying at home

Asked how he had remained grounded after becoming successful, Ricky suggested that finding fame later in life had helped.

He said: “I think because I made it when I was 40. I think if you make it at when you’re 18, it changes you. Whereas I was already fat and I hated the world.”

While discussing what he shares with his Alley Cats character Gus, Ricky described his ideal time at home.

“It’s my favourite thing!” he said. “It’s couch, me, girlfriend, cat, wine, Netflix.”

He also joked about having to honour his tour commitments, saying: “I’ve already been paid so I’ve got to do it.”

Ricky and Jane began dating in 1982 after meeting while studying at University College London. They have remained together without marrying, with Ricky describing their relationship on This Morning as effectively a marriage.

Read more: Former This Morning host Holly Willoughby admits she became ‘so lazy’ after she ‘stopped working’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you