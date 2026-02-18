Brooklyn Beckham has hit out at the Ramsay family again, just days after unfollowing celeb chef Gordon on Instagram.

The 26 year old’s unfollowing of Gordon came just hours after the star urged the eldest Beckham son to “remember where you came from” amid his ongoing feud with his family.

Brooklyn and Nicola are feuding with the Beckhams (Credit: Splash News)

What did Gordon Ramsay say about Brooklyn Beckham?

Over the weekend, in an interview with The Sun, Gordon fired a warning shot at Brooklyn.

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 31, have been feuding with the Beckhams for some time now. Gordon, who is close friends with the Beckhams, said he “respects” Brooklyn’s desire to forge his own path. However, he urged him to “take a moment for himself” and remember what David and Victoria have done for him.

“It’s a very difficult situation. Victoria is upset, and I know 24/7, seven days a week, just how much David loves Brooklyn. Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit; our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible,” he said.

“But it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. It’s easy to get up on that roller coaster and get carried away. But it will come back.”

He then added: “I think it’s going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Brooklyn hits out at the Ramsays again

Gordon also issued a warning to Brooklyn, urging him to remember that David and Victoria have “done more for you than anyone did in your entire life”.

It doesn’t appear as though Brooklyn took too kindly to Gordon’s remarks. Within hours of Gordon’s interview, Brooklyn had reportedly unfollowed the TV chef on Instagram. However, Gordon still follows Brooklyn, which means the eldest Beckham son hasn’t blocked the star.

Days after his unfollowing of Gordon, it appears that Brooklyn has taken another swipe at the Ramsay family.

Brooklyn has now appeared to unfollow his childhood friends Holly Ramsay and Jack Ramsay on Instagram, according to the Daily Mail. Holly no longer follows Brooklyn, which could suggest that Brooklyn has blocked her. Jack, meanwhile, appears to have deleted his Instagram profile.

Gordon and Tana have been affected by the fallout (Credit: Cover Images)

Gordon and Tana Ramsay ‘upset’ by Brooklyn fallout

However, Brooklyn still follows Tilly Ramsay and Gordon’s wife, Tana, on Instagram.

Despite this, Tana and Gordon are said to be “upset” by the fallout.

“David and Victoria see Gordon and Tana almost as family. The kids all grew up together. Brooklyn always loved his time with them all but his and Jack’s friendship isn’t really there anymore, which is a great shame,” a source alleged to the Mail.

“Gordon and Tana have been upset at the fallout too. They are very, very fond of Brooklyn. They’ve known him since he was tiny,” they then continued.

“Brooklyn doesn’t appear to see many of his friends he hung out with before Nicola anymore, and that is very sad. These are people who he goes way back with and Holly is one of them.”

ED! has contacted Brooklyn and Gordon’s representatives for comment.

