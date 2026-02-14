Victoria Beckham is ‘upset’ Gordon Ramsay reveals as he fires warning at ‘infatuated’ Brooklyn over Nicola Peltz

Gordon Ramsay has fired a warning shot at Brooklyn Beckham over Nicola Peltz and their ongoing feud with David, Victoria, and the rest of the family.

The celebrity chef, 59, spoke out in a new interview about the eldest Beckham son’s war of words with his family, and how “upset” Victoria is.

Gordon Ramsay fires warning shot at Brooklyn Beckham

In a new interview with The Sun, Gordon addressed the ongoing Beckham feud and warned Brooklyn to “remember where you came from”.

Gordon is close friends with the Beckhams. The Ramsays were even invited to Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding in Florida back in 2022.

Despite Brooklyn’s feud with his family, his bond with Gordon remains strong. So much so, that they’ve been in contact “a little bit”.

“It’s a very difficult situation. Victoria is upset, and I know 24/7, seven days a week, just how much David loves Brooklyn. Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit; our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible,” Gordon revealed in the interview.

‘Don’t forget where you came from’

Gordon then continued, saying: “But it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. It’s easy to get up on that rollercoaster and get carried away. But it will come back.”

The star then went on to praise Victoria and David, saying he knows “just how good” as parents they are. He added that David is an “incredible” dad and that they’ve both got “so much energy for their kids”. He went on to say that David has got Brooklyn “out of the [bleep]” many times.

“I think it’s going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him. He’s desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from him. It’s such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from. And honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that. That penny will drop.”

Gordon on the Beckham feud

Gordon then went on to say that that he wants Brooklyn to “take a moment to himself” and remember that he’s “half mum, half dad”. He also urged Brooklyn to remember that he’s an “amazing young man”.

However, he did issue a warning, urging Brooklyn to remember that David and Victoria have “done more for you than anyone did in your entire life”.

The star went on to say that time will be the “best healer” and that David will “absolutely get that relationship back on track”.

The interview also saw Gordon address the accusations that Victoria had danced “innapropriately” on Brooklyn during his wedding. The star said that there was “nothing salacious” or “innapropriate” in Victoria’s dancing.

