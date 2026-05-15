Furious Gloria Hunniford backed by viewers as she loses it with Loose Women anchor Kaye Adams

Loose Women viewers were in Gloria Hunniford’s corner as she lost her cool with show anchor Kaye Adams today (Friday, May 15).

The 86 year old snapped at her co-star just minutes into the show, and fans were quick to defend her.

Kaye angered Gloria today (Credit: ITV)

Gloria Hunniford clashes with Kaye Adams on Loose Women

Kicking things off on Loose Women today, the panel, which consisted of Gloria, Kaye, Judi Love, and Jane Moore, discussed the political news. They debated who they would want to take over should Sir Keir Starmer step down as Prime Minister and Labour leader.

Hitting out at the Labour Party, Gloria fumed: “The average person is fed up, right from the beginning when the Labour Party came in and the actions that they took. For example… let me finish my bit,” she said as Kaye went to interrupt.

Gloria then continued, saying: “Taking away the coal and heating allowance from pensioners was everything against the…,”

“Some pensioners. Some pensioners,” Kaye interrupted. Continuing, Kaye said: “The thing is, Gloria, we had a General Election, you vote in a government, we voted in a Labour government. If the people decide they don’t want a Labour government, then they vote them out.”

Gloria snapped (Credit: ITV)

Gloria hits out

“What we have at the moment, which is what Jane [Moore] says, is a summer of psychodrama,” she said, referring to the potential leadership contests in the Labour government. “And does anyone want a summer of psychodrama?”

“But what you’re skipping is the mood of the people!” Gloria argued. “The mood of the people, and how…”

“You can’t talk about the mood of the people, Gloria, because different people have different moods,” Kaye interrupted again.

“Let me say something, Kaye,” Gloria snapped, before Jane interrupted, asking if the star wanted a General Election.

“I would like a General Election next week,” Gloria said. Kaye then asked if Gloria voted for Labour in the last election, a question she refused to answer.

“If you didn’t, no wonder you want change,” Kaye said. “Everyone wants change!” Gloria snapped, but Kaye cut her off again. It was at this point that Gloria snapped at her co-star.

“Kaye, just give me one second for goodness sakes to speak,” she fumed. “I sound like a politician,” she quipped.

Gloria was backed by fans (Credit: ITV)

Gloria defended by Loose Women fans

Fans were quick to defend Gloria during her brief bust-up with Kaye.

“Good on you, Gloria – refuse to answer the question ‘did you vote for Labour’? I was always told not to disclose who we vote for!” one tweeted.

“Tune in to watch Kay Adams verbally attacking an 86-year-old woman because of political opinions. Hard to imagine someone as tolerant as her throwing a pen at a colleague,” another said, referencing a time when Kaye was alleged to have thrown a pen at a producer at her BBC Radio job, which she was axed from.

“I agree with Gloria. The other two need to shut up,” a third wrote.

“Go on, Glor!!” another added.

Read more: Loose Women viewers urge for show to stop promoting AI: ‘It should not be used for this!’

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