Loose Women viewers were left fuming today (May 12) after the show continued to promote AI.

For Tuesday afternoon’s episode, Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street Porter and Brenda Edwards appeared on the panel.

During the first half, the four women discussed using AI as a tool to help them with their personal problems, including mental health support.

This isn’t the first time Loose Women have promoted and talked about using AI as a way of navigating doing things, and it appears viewers at home have had enough.

The panel discussed using AI to help them (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women viewers fume over AI discussion

“Can’t believe I’m having to say this again literally just a day later – ChatGPT is not a doctor nor is it a licensed therapist. It should not be used for this!!!! It’s an algorithm that is programmed to tell you WHAT YOU WANT TO HEAR. #LooseWomen,” one user wrote on X.

“STOP PROMOTING USING AI AND CHATBOTS #LooseWomen,” another person shared.

“Seriously @loosewomen you are promoting dangerous practice by simply discussing it on the show. If you need health advice, talk to your doctor. If you need mental health support, seek licensed services!!! ChatGPT is not a safe platform for this level of personal information!!!!” a third remarked.

“Same old repeat topics being discussed time and time and time again on this very tired show!” a fourth observed.

Today’s show was met with a mixed reaction (Credit: ITV)

‘Really pleased Loose Women is back on TV’

Elsewhere, the show received a mixed reaction.

“Enjoying watching Loose Women. The panel discussed people overthinking. At least I am not the only one!!! Really missed Loose Women when it was not being aired recently. Really pleased Loose Women is back on tv,” one said.

“Yet another repeat discussion about punctuality, they were literally talking about this only a few weeks back,” another shared while observing another repetitive topic.

“Nice to have Loose Women back on our screens!” a third expressed.

After ITV announced huge bloodbath cuts to its daytime shows last year, Loose Women now only airs for just 30 weeks a year. After taking time off, it returned on April 27.

Read more: ‘Leave her alone!’ Kaye Adams’ Loose Women co-stars launch staunch defence following bullying and misogyny allegations

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